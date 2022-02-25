Ranking Arsenal's 5 best players against Wolverhampton Wanderers | Premier League 2021-22

Premier League top-four contenders Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers locked horns at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

The Gunners struggled with their finishing all night long, but ultimately managed to nick a 2-1 comeback win in the dying embers of the match. Nicolas Pepe’s strike and a Jose Sa own goal was enough for the north Londoners to secure all three points in front of their supporters.

The nail-biting victory sees them move within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United despite playing two games fewer than the Red Devils.

Despite playing at home, Arsenal lacked the confidence to move the ball around with ease. After just 10 minutes of play, Gabriel’s abysmal backpass to Aaron Ramsdale was intercepted by Wolves’ Hee-Chan Hwang, who comfortably applied the finishing touch. Shellshocked by the goal, the Gunners tried their best to get back into the game, but their decision-making in the final third let them down.

The equalizer finally came in the 82nd minute, when Edward Nketiah set up fellow substitute Nicolas Pepe inside the Wolverhampton box. The Ivorian made no mistake turning it in from close range.

The winner came five minutes into injury time in the most heartbreaking fashion for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Alexandre Lacazette’s strike took a deflection off goalkeeper Jose Sa and went into the left corner of the Wolverhampton net. The Emirates burst out elated as they took a pivotal step towards securing Champions League football.

Here are five Gunners stars who helped them nick a narrow 2-1 win over Wolves on Thursday night:

#5 Eddie Nketiah

Introduced in Cedric Soares’ place in the 76th minute, Eddie Nketiah was like a live wire on the pitch at the Emirates on Thursday. He chased every ball and tried to make himself available to his teammates.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Nicolas Pépé & Eddie Nketiah. Take a bow. Absolutely changed the game. Can’t praise them enough. Nicolas Pépé & Eddie Nketiah. Take a bow. Absolutely changed the game. Can’t praise them enough.

His most notable contribution came only six minutes after he was introduced. Having received the ball from Martin Odegaard, Nketiah dashed forward down the right-inside channel and cut the ball back to Nicolas Pepe inside the box.

Pepe cleverly applied the finishing touch to restore parity for the hosts. Apart from the assist, Nketiah also made a key pass and recovered the ball twice in his 19-minute cameo.

#4 Nicolas Pepe

Right-winger Nicolas Pepe could not break into the starting XI against the Wolves on Thursday night. However, that did not stop the Ivory Coast star from scoring Arsenal’s equalizer.

Squawka Football @Squawka



Off the bench to draw the Gunners level. Nicolas Pépé has scored in the Premier League for the first time since May 2021.Off the bench to draw the Gunners level. Nicolas Pépé has scored in the Premier League for the first time since May 2021. Off the bench to draw the Gunners level. ⚽️ https://t.co/OscadU3toH

Under pressure from Romain Saiss, Pepe brilliantly received Nketiah’s offload on his right foot, swiveled, and applied the finishing touch calmly with his left foot.

An outstanding finish by the 26-year-old to turn the tides in the Gunners’ favor.

