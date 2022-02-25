Ranking Barcelona's 5 best players against Napoli | UEFA Europa League Play-off

Barcelona produced one of their finest performances of the season to secure their place in the Round of 16 of the Europa League on Thursday night. Goals from Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Gerard Pique, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang handed Barca a 2-4 (3-5 aggregate) win in the return leg at Napoli.

Following last week’s disappointing 1-1 draw in the first leg of their play-off at the Camp Nou, Xavi's men needed a convincing performance in Naples. All the stars aligned for the La Liga giants and they found themselves 2-0 up after just 13 minutes of play. The Blaugrana’s industrious left-back Alba applied a right-footed finish to open the scoring in the eighth minute before De Jong doubled Barca’s advantage five minutes later.

The hosts earned a lifeline 10 minutes later when Lorenzo Insigne converted from the spot, but Napoli failed to build on it. Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique applied a sumptuous finish from close range to restore his side’s two-goal cushion just before the half-time whistle.

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then latched on to an Adama Traore pass to put Barca three goals to the good in the 59th minute. The Italian giants got another back through Matteo Politano in the 87th minute, but it was merely a consolation at that point. In the end, it was a comfortable win for the Blaugrana, one that they completely deserved.

Here are five Barca players who stood out in their Europa League knockout win over Napoli on Thursday night:

#5 Pedri

Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

La Masia graduate Pedri produced another convincing performance on Thursday, showing why he is rated as one of the best young midfielders around.

The 19-year-old was a ball of pure energy and made life difficult for Napoli defenders with his relentless pressing.

The Spaniard effortlessly moved around the pitch, helping his teammates get into the game.

Against the Italians, Pedri made 41 passes, achieving 87.2 percent accuracy, won three duels, and made a key pass. He also registered an interception and attempted a tackle to help out his mates at the back.

#4 Jordi Alba

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

As per rumors, Barcelona are looking to bring in a promising left-back in the summer.

The club’s current first-choice left-back, Jordi Alba, seems to have taken the rumors personally and is determined to make himself irreplaceable.

Squawka Football @Squawka



vs. Atlético

vs. Espanyol

vs. Napoli

vs. Valencia

vs. Napoli



If he’s not assisting, he’s scoring.



#UEL Jordi Alba’s last five games for Barcelona:vs. Atléticovs. Espanyolvs. Napolivs. Valenciavs. NapoliIf he’s not assisting, he’s scoring. Jordi Alba’s last five games for Barcelona: ⚽️ vs. Atlético🅰️ vs. Espanyol❌ vs. Napoli🅰️ vs. Valencia ⚽️ vs. Napoli If he’s not assisting, he’s scoring. 😀 #UEL https://t.co/adaUF20Z9j

The Spanish international played a key role in two of the Blaugrana’s four goals on Thursday night. In the eighth minute, he opened the scoring with a composed right-footed finish to put his side ahead. Then, just before half-time, he dispatched a cross towards Pique. It took a fortunate deflection and fell nicely for the centre-back, who made no mistake turning it home from close range.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar