Ranking Arsenal's 5 most creative players in Premier League history

Arsenal have been known to boast some of the greatest Premier League players of all time throughout the years. Under Arsene Wenger, the club played an attractive attacking brand of football, built around their creative players in midfield and attack.

Some of these players have built a reputation of being some of the most creative players, not only in the Premier League's history, but across the sport as a whole. These players prided themselves on their vision and passing ability and were able to unlock almost any defense they came up against during their time at the club.

This list will rank the five most creative players to have ever played for Arsenal.

Premier League: Arsenal's historically most creative players

#5 Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey grew into one of Arsenal's most influential players of the last decade with his dynamic performances from midfield.

The Welshman showed that he had not only the creativity, but also the goal-scoring instincts from midfield to make a huge impact on the team. Ramsey is Arsenal's 5th highest assist provider in Premier League history.

The midfielder's ability to join the attack from midfield has always allowed him to get into positions to either set up his teammates or score himself.

Ramsey made 262 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, scoring 40 goals and providing 51 assists along the way. He left the club in 2019 to join Serie A giants Juventus after winning three FA Cups with the Gunners.

#4 Mesut Ozil

Ozil was one of Arsenal's biggest signings of all time

Mesut Ozil is Arsenal's highest-profile signing of the Emirates era. The German came to the club while being widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Ozil made an instant impact at Arsenal, helping the club break their 9-year trophy drought by winning the FA Cup in the 2013-14 season. The midfielder was known for his incredible vision and playmaking abilities throughout his career, and showed why during his tenure at Arsenal.

The German scored 33 goals and provided 59 assists in his 184 league appearances for Arsenal, before leaving the club for Fenerbahce in January earlier this year. Although he was an enigma in midfield at times, Ozil still established himself as one of the most creative players that the Premier League has ever seen.

