Ranking Atletico Madrid's 5 best players in 2-0 win against Barcelona | La Liga 2021-22

Atletico Madrid provided Barcelona with plenty of food for thought, beating a beleaguered Blaugrana side over the weekend. Diego Simeone's men managed to ease past the Catalan side's defense and scored twice in the first half to win the game 2-0.

Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez scored in the first half to give Atletico Madrid the lead, and they held on for the rest of the game. The three points helped Los Rojiblancos move into second in the table as they continue to try and retain the league title.

Barcelona were ready to take the game to Atletico Madrid, and Ronald Koeman, despite not being on the touchline, sent out a solid attacking XI. However, things backfired quickly as the home side played well on the counter with Joao Felix, Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez combining well to give the Catalan side's defenders a tough time.

Koeman changed the system at half-time and it did help Barcelona get more control of the game. However, Atletico Madrid did not let the visitors do a lot in and around the box, and barring one good chance, the Catalan side never looked like scoring.

Here are Atletico Madrid's top five players from their 2-0 win over Barcelona:

#5 Jan Oblak

Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak.

Jan Oblak did not have a lot to do as Barcelona managed just two shots on target. The goalkeeper was called into action at the hour mark when Philippe Coutinho was left unmarked in the box.

The Brazilian had a lot of time and space to place his shot, but Oblak guessed right and managed to collect the near post shot comfortably. It is also safe to say the Slovenian keeper's presence in goal was enough to give the Catalan side second thoughts about shooting from distance.

#4 Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix dribbles past Barcelona's Oscar Mingueza.

Joao Felix made his first start of the campaign and seemingly cemented his place in the team. The Portuguese star was ready to receive the ball throughout the game and also had a go at the goal whenever possible.

Diego Simeone confirmed the tactic was to let Felix have a free role in the team and occupy the spaces left by Barcelona. He said:

"We knew that Barcelona would give us space to play. They're not in a good moment, but it's Barcelona and things can change in one game. We had a lot of space, we know if I had the ball and turned, we could create chances."

The tactic worked to perfection as Joao Felix made the key passes that led to both goals for Atletico Madrid on the night.

The Goalpost @TGoalpost #JoaoFelix #Atleti Joao Felix: "We knew Barcelona would leave space in between the midfield and defence and we were able to create chances. I played well but I wasn't able to score. I feel good at the moment and I want to keep on improving." #TheGoalpostNews coMadrid #Atleti Joao Felix: "We knew Barcelona would leave space in between the midfield and defence and we were able to create chances. I played well but I wasn't able to score. I feel good at the moment and I want to keep on improving."#TheGoalpostNews #JoaoFelix #AtleticoMadrid #Atleti https://t.co/l3eE5VVRND

