Ranking Barcelona's 5 best players against Inter Miami | Pre-season 2022-23

La Liga giants Barcelona kicked off their pre-season tour of the United States with a visit to Inter Miami on Tuesday night, July 19.

The Blaugrana fielded a strong XI, including summer signings Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, and Franck Kessie at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They played dominant and eye-catching football, totally annihilating their opponents in the process.

Xavi’s side ended the match with a thoroughly convincing 6-0 scoreline and running circles around the outclassed hosts. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay, Gavi, and Ousmane Dembele were the goalscorers for the Catalan outfit.

Reinforced by new signings, Barcelona started the game on the front foot and rarely gave Inter Miami the opportunity to get a feel of the ball. Barca's passing was smooth as they dominated proceedings and scored whenever an opportunity presented itself.

Aubameyang opened the scoring only after 19 minutes of play, capping off an intelligent Barca attack. Raphinha joined the party six minutes later, applying a cheeky finish from the right-hand side of the Inter Miami goal.

The Major League Soccer outfit buckled up for the next 15 minutes, but Barca’s relentless attacks cracked them open once again just before halftime. The Camp Nou outfit's new No. 10, Ansu Fati, scored a stunner to help the visitors go 3-0 up.

At halftime, Xavi swapped out his entire starting XI, giving equal opportunity to the non-starters. The intensity dropped a smidgen in the second 45, but Barca were comfortable throughout the match.

Gavi added to the Catalonian outfit’s ever-growing scoreline in the 55th minute, capping off a routine corner kick in an explosive manner. Depay scored Barca’s fifth in the 69th minute, taking the Miami defense for a spin and applying a convincing finish from close range.

A minute later, Dembele scored Barcelona’s final goal of the match, cutting in from the right and convincingly beating substitute keeper Clement Diop.

The 26-time Spanish champions ended the match with eight shots on target, six of which found the back of the net. Inter Miami, on the other hand, had only one shot on target and never looked like scoring.

Here are five Barcelona players who stood out in their first pre-season win in the States ahead of the 2022-23 season.

#5 Franck Kessie

FC Barcelona v Inter Miami CF - Pre-Season friendly

Having helped AC Milan to their first Serie A title in a decade last season, Franck Kessie joined Barca as a free agent this summer.

On his debut on Tuesday, he gave us a glimpse of what he brings to the table. His passing was smooth and movement precise. The Ivorian also regularly freed himself from his markers to make inroads into the final third.

Before being subbed off at half-time, Kessie won a free kick, got one shot on target, saw one shot blocked, and played three key passes.

Overall, it was an excellent performance from the 25-year-old.

#4 Gavi

FC Barcelona v Inter Miami CF - Pre-Season friendly

Gavi, 17, impressed onlookers with his splendid displays for Barcelona in the 2021-22 session. The Spaniard looked mature beyond his age and did everything that was asked of him, and then some.

His pre-season display against Inter Miami proved that the vacation has not taken any toll on his sharpness.

Gavi found the back of the net just 10 minutes after coming on in the second half, emphatically connecting to Depay’s corner kick delivery.

He also played three passes that directly led to a shot, won a couple of free kicks, and saw one goal-bound attempt being blocked.

#3 Ansu Fati

FC Barcelona v Inter Miami CF - Pre-Season friendly

Barca’s No. 10 Ansu Fati missed a lot of football last season due to injuries.

He will look to make up for lost time and emerge as one of the most promising youngsters in the division in the 2022-23 campaign.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Ansu with the blaster Ansu with the blaster 💥 https://t.co/dpYv7YpGiw

Fati’s performance against Inter Miami was encouraging, to say the least. He made some excellent runs, created chances for his teammates, and scored an excellent half-volley from the edge of the box.

Fati also attempted three more shots (two blocked, one saved), made a couple of key passes, and won two free kicks.

#2 Memphis Depay

FC Barcelona v Inter Miami CF - Pre-Season friendly

With Robert Lewandowski’s addition, the centre-forward position has become wildly competitive at Barcelona.

Memphis Depay’s performance on Tuesday proved that he still has plenty more to offer to Xavi’s side.

Depay, who was introduced in the first half, put in a low cross from a 55th-minute corner, finding Gavi with precision, allowing the youngster to hammer it home.

In the 69th minute, Depay opened his account, receiving the ball inside the box, turning his marker inside out with a sublime piece of skill, and then finishing emphatically.

He was, by far, Barca’s standout performer in the second half against Inter Miami.

#1 Raphinha

FC Barcelona v Inter Miami CF - Pre-Season friendly

Playing his first-ever match for the Catalan giants, Raphinha brought all the skills and tricks everyone was hoping he would bring.

The summer signing from Leeds United was clever with the ball at his feet, used his pace well, and was instrumental in every positive thing Barcelona did in the first half.

Raphinha set up Aubameyang with a clever pass to the left of Miami’s goal. The Gabon international made no mistake turning it home.

Six minutes later, the Brazilian forward got on the scoresheet himself, applying a first-time finish to Alex Balde’s cross. Then, in the 41st minute, Raphinha laid the ball off for a charging Fati, who finished the opportunity with aplomb.

A masterful debut by the 25-year-old.

