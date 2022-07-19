Ranking the 6 most valuable players who will be out of contract in 2023

Since the summer transfer window opened earlier in July, we have seen quite a few high-profile free agents find new homes. Paul Pogba re-joining Juventus, Antonio Rudiger moving to Real Madrid and Gareth Bale signing for LA Galaxy are prime examples. The summer of 2023 could potentially see a few more superstars leaving their clubs for free.

Below, we will check out a list of valuable footballers who are set to be out of contract in June 2023.

Here are the top six most valuable players who will see their contracts run out next summer:

Stats: Transfermarkt

#6 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) - €50 million

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021 following the expiry of his contract at Barcelona. If PSG do not act on time, the €50 million-rated Argentine could once again switch clubs for free at the end of his contract in June 2023.

Following 17 glittering seasons at Barcelona, Messi found it quite difficult to find his footing in the French capital in the 2021-22 season. He looked like a shadow of his former self, scoring only 11 goals in 34 games across competitions.

The Argentine skipper, however, flourished as a creator, recording 15 assists in the league and helping PSG to the Ligue 1 title.

With a proper pre-season, Messi is expected to fare considerably better in the 2022-23 campaign. If he does, PSG could push to keep the 35-year-old for an additional year, a clause that is included in his contract.

#5 Fabian Ruiz (Napoli) - €55 million

Venezia FC v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz is one of the most versatile players in Serie A. Ruiz, 26, is an expert in setting the tempo of the game from the middle of the park, but can also make a massive impact further up or down the pitch.

He regularly provides defense-piercing throughballs as an attacking midfielder and has also proven to be an adept interceptor in a deeper position.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“We’re waiting for him to bring offers before deciding on our proposal”. Napoli director Giuntoli: “We have no bids from any club for Fabián Ruíz. He loves the city but he’s exploring options before deciding his future. We want Fabián to stay here”.“We’re waiting for him to bring offers before deciding on our proposal”. Napoli director Giuntoli: “We have no bids from any club for Fabián Ruíz. He loves the city but he’s exploring options before deciding his future. We want Fabián to stay here”. 🔵🇪🇸 #transfers“We’re waiting for him to bring offers before deciding on our proposal”. https://t.co/I8jL2g5U7O

Ruiz, who is currently valued at €55 million, joined Napoli from La Liga side Real Betis in July 2018. His current contract with the Italian outfit expires in June 2023 and there is no option to extend the contract for an additional year.

Given how Ruiz has performed for them in the last four years (22 goals and 15 assists in 166 games), Napoli would be wise to tie him down for good.

#4 Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) - €55 million

Watford v Leicester City - Premier League

The Premier League has its fair share of top central midfielders. Leicester City's Youri Tielemans is undoubtedly one of the league’s finest.

Since joining permanently from Monaco in July 2019, Tielemans has been one of the Foxes’ key players.

The 25-year-old is sharp, committed, and is not afraid to put his boot through when needed, helping his side in more ways than one. Over the last three seasons, the Belgian has featured in 158 games across competitions for Leicester, bagging 24 goals and as many assists.

Tielemans’ current valuation stands at €55 million and he is set to become a free agent in June 2023.

However, he supposedly (as per Football Insider) has his heart set on Arsenal, meaning he could find himself out of Leicester long before the end of his contract.

#3 Gavi (Barcelona) - €60 million

FC Barcelona v A-League All Stars

Barcelona’s famous academy, La Masia, has produced some exceptional players over the years. Gavi, 17, is the latest top talent to come out of the institution.

The teen sensation has already gone toe-to-toe with some tough enforcers in Europe. Against all odds, he has held his own against all of them.

The €60 million-rated central midfielder is an excellent dribbler, never loses track of the ball, and can pop up with important goals when needed. Gavi, who has scored twice and provided six assists in 47 matches for Barcelona, will be out of contract in June 2023.

The board, however, is confident (via Fabrizio Romano) of tying him down for good with a respectable long-term contract. The confirmation could of the extension could very well be around the corner.

#2 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - €60 million

Melbourne Victory v Manchester United

Manchester United academy star Marcus Rashford has not been at his best lately. He has missed plenty of chances in the last couple of seasons, coming nowhere close to justifying his stature in England.

At just 24, Rashford, thankfully, has age on his side and could very well turn his fortunes around under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Rashford, who has scored 93 goals and provided 57 assists in 303 games across competitions for United, is valued at a staggering €60 million.

His contract expires in June 2023, but a promising start to the 2022-23 season could very easily compel the Red Devils to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

#1 Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) - €65 million

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Coppa Italia

Valued at €65 million, Milan Skriniar is the most valuable player who is set to become a free agent next summer.

The centre-back is widely hailed as one of the best defenders in the business, capable of effortlessly reading the game and leading his teammates by example. With him on song, Inter look considerably tighter at the back.

Since joining the Nerazzurri from Sampdoria in 2017, the 27-year-old has played 215 games for Inter across competitions, recording 11 goals and four assists.

Skriniar played a massive part in Inter’s 2020-21 Serie A triumph and was instrumental in their Italian Cup success last season.

