Ranking Barcelona's 5 best players against Valencia | La Liga 2021-22

Keen to return to winning ways following their Europa League stalemate with Napoli, Barcelona traveled to Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium on Sunday for a vital La Liga clash.

At a tricky venue, the Blaugrana dominated proceedings from the get-go and cruised to an emphatic 1-4 win courtesy of a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hat-trick.

Xavi’s men looked in control right from kick-off, stringing clever passes and running the opposition ragged with their movement. Given the way the game was going, it came as little surprise when Aubameyang broke the deadlock from Jordi Alba’s ball in the 23rd minute.

Nine minutes later, Frenkie de Jong got on the scoresheet to put Barcelona two goals to the good.

Instead of tightening things up at the back, Valencia completely surrendered control after the second goal. Seven minutes before the half-time whistle, Aubameyang tapped the ball in from close range to practically seal the game for the Blaugrana.

Valencia did start the second half strongly and got one goal back through Carlos Soler, but that was merely a consolation at that point.

Ten minutes after Valencia’s goal, the visitors restored their three-goal cushion, courtesy of Pedri’s fine strike. Luckily for Aubameyang, Pedri’s effort took a deflection off his back on its way in, which ultimately saw the officials accredit the Gabon international for the goal.

Here are five Blaugrana stars who ensured a commanding victory for the traveling side at Mestalla:

#5 Sergio Busquets

Barcelona skipper Sergio Busquets put on a commanding show on Sunday, proving why Xavi still has complete faith in his abilities.

Often criticized for his “laid back” approach, Busquets looked rather lively and proactive against Valencia. He was in complete control of Barca’s midfield play, pulling strings with his effortless, risk-free distribution.

The Spaniard also combined exceptionally with Ousmane Dembele for De Jong’s goal, picking out the Frenchman’s run with an inch-perfect lofted through ball.

Busquets is still the master of the game on his day.

#4 Jordi Alba

Having faced harsh criticism following his sub-par performance against Napoli on Thursday, Jordi Alba made it a point to prove his worth at Valencia.

The Spain international split his former side open with a brilliant lofted ball from his own half in the 23rd minute. Former Arsenal ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on the end of it to slot it home.

The 32-year-old left-back was also pretty solid at the back as well. He tracked back well, won three duels and a tackle, and made 11 recoveries.

