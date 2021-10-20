Ranking Barcelona's 5 most creative players right now

FC Barcelona have been almost synonymous with creative football due to their style of play. Since the days of Pep Guardiola, Barcelona's famous 'tiki-taka' style was renowned in the football world for unparalleled creativity. A lot has changed since then but Blaugrana owes a lot of their success to creative football.

Barcelona are currently enduring hard times after the departure of their talisman Lionel Messi to PSG. The Catalan giants are seventh in the La Liga table with 15 points from eight matches. They are yet to win a point in the UEFA Champions League, having lost their two games in Europe.

It goes without saying that Barcelona's current condition is bad news for coach Ronald Koeman. With a crucial Champions League tie and encounter with Real Madrid in the corner, Koeman must ensure positive results for the Spanish giants.

Barcelona have always been the hub for creative players, with their famed La Masia academy emphasizing creativity. Despite their troubling times, they have enough creative players in their ranks. Without further ado, let us take a look at

Barcelona's 5 best creative players right now

#5 Gavi

One of the wonderkids to come up from La Masia academy, Gavi is already enjoying a breakthrough season. The 17-year-old became the youngest player to play for his country when he made his debut against Italy in the UEFA Nations League.

Gavi surprised the world with his sensational display and has continued to showcase his caliber for Barcelona this campaign. With skillful movement, artistic composure and graceful dribbling, Gavi has proved himself to be a starter for Barcelona. Playmaking comes with experience but the wunderkind has already shown his mastery with his performance.

There is no doubt that Gavi will soon become the face of the Blaugrana midfield in the coming years - his meteoric rise being an indication.

#4 Ansu Fati

Another generational talent coming up for Barcelona, Ansu Fati, is known for his explosive style in front of goal. The Catalan giants handed Fati the famous No. 10 shirt which Lionel Messi used to wear this summer. The symbolic gesture is due to Fati's caliber, who is slowly turning out to be a mainstay in the Barcelona attack.

At just 18, Fati has already bagged 15 goals and six assists for Barcelona. Fati is not only good at scoring but also knows how to find teammates in the final third. The Spaniard's dribbling is a plus, which helps him move into dangerous areas and create goals for his team.

Fati bagged a goal against Valencia, helping Barcelona to a convincing victory in their last La Liga match.

