Ranking Barcelona's right-backs since Dani Alves

Dani Alves is back at Barcelona. At the age of 38, the Brazilian stalwart has made a return to Nou Camp, the place he left a historical imprint upon.

Alves left the club after eight years of service in 2016, owing to a dispute with former president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Barcelona have struggled to replace him since then. In fact, the situation deteriorated so much, that current boss Xavi had to call his old friend back to the club. Alves hasn't disappointed either, assisting on his first game back at Nou Camp.

Let's look at all the right-backs who have played for Barca in between the two tenures of Alves and rank them.

Note: Douglas has also been contracted to the club during this time period but he didn't make any appearances, so he isn't included in the list.

#5 Moussa Wague

Moussa Wague signed for Barcelona in 2018

Moussa Wague signed for Barcelona B in 2018 for €5 million. He is in fifth place because he has barely played for the first team. He has played less than 500 minutes in total for the club.

He had two loan spells - at Nice and Panathanaikos. Wague was decent in both France and Greece. But in December 2020, he suffered a horrific injury attempting a goal-saving challenge and hasn't played since.

Wague has started training again now. He is only 23 years old and should hopefully have a long career ahead.

#4 Oscar Mingueza

This might be slightly unfair on Mingueza, given he's not a natural right back. Nevertheless, he's played there for the Catalans whenever required. He was promoted to the first team last season.

Oscar Mingueza in action at right-back for Barcelona

He is a poor crosser of the ball. Moreover, since he is not a natural full back, he lacks the spacial awareness of that position both while attacking and defending. He is a done a bare minimum job of covering up but is much better when used as a centre-back.

Edited by Diptanil Roy