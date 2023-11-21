Ranking the best player from each of the last 5 decades

The debate over who is the greatest footballer of all time is likely to go on forever. Football fans are unlikely to ever be in consensus regarding the GOAT debate. Over the years, football itself has changed a lot and the kind of impact that different individuals have had on the beautiful game is varied.

As such, picking out one individual as the best to have ever graced the game would be preposterous. Each era has had its own set of incredible players who took the football world by storm and left a lasting imprint on it.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best player from each of the last five decades.

#5 1980s - Diego Maradona

Europe Maradona Legal Dispute

The sheer impact and influence Diego Maradona had over the game in the 1980s is unparalleled. His mesmerizing dribbling ability, astounding vision and remarkable technical qualities set him apart from his contemporaries.

Winning the 1986 World Cup was certainly the Argentinian legend's crowning achievement. He almost single-handedly led La Albiceleste to victory, producing iconic moments including the 'goal of the century' against and the 'Hand of God' against England.

Maradona showcased the ability to dominate matches and help improve the levels of those around him. His impact went beyond individual brilliance as he was a symbol of passion and inspiration for football fans all around the world.

In addition to reaching the zenith of international football with Argentina, Maradona also etched his name into Napoli folklore by firing them to two Serie A titles in the 1986-87 and 1989-90 seasons.

#4 1990s - Ronaldo Nazario

Ronaldo of Brazil and Olaf Thon of Germany

This was a tight call. On one hand, you have Zinedine Zidane, the French magician who made football synonymous with elegance and won many major trophies at both domestic and international levels. But it's still hard to rate him above the absolute phenomenon that a certain Ronaldo Nazario was.

The Brazilian striker's electrifying performances during the 1990s earned him the nickname 'O Fenomeno'. He blended speed, skill and goalscoring prowess that was truly exceptional and almost nothing like the game had seen before.

Ronaldo's exploits with Barcelona and Inter Milan established him as one of the most feared forwards on the planet. His defining achievement of the 1990s was leading Brazil to the final of the 1998 World Cup despite facing injury setbacks.

Ronaldo's ability to glide past challenges and finish with unmatched precision made him a joy to watch on the pitch. His impact on the game during the 1990s both at club and international levels solidifies his status as the best footballer of that decade.

#3 2000s - Ronaldinho

Barcelona v Real Sociedad

Ronaldinho continues to be one of the most adored footballers of all time for the sheer joy he brought to the game. He played the game with a smile plastered on his face and with his mesmerizing skills and creativity, he ensured there was one on ours too throughout his career.

The Brazilian maestro's sublime ball control, breathtaking dribbling and audacious flair redefined the artistry of football during this era. Ronaldinho's peak years at Barcelona, where he played a pivotal role in delivering domestic and international success, are etched in football history.

His ability to effortlessly navigate through defences, produce jaw-dropping moments of magic and consistently deliver in high-pressure situations set him apart. Ronaldinho won the Ballon d'Or in 2005 and was named the FIFA Player of the Year twice as well.

Ronaldinho's influence on the sport during the 2000s transcended traditional metrics. He was not only a footballing icon but also a symbol of pure, unbridled joy on the field.

#2 2010s - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the world of football during the 2010s, going neck to neck for all titles and individual honours available. As such, it's impossible to choose between the two as both deserve the status of the greatest players of the 2010s.

Messi, with his unmatched dribbling skills, agility, vision and goalscoring record with Barcelona, helped define an era of success for the Catalans.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, blessed with dynamic athleticism, goalscoring prowess, spectacular dribbling ability and mental fortitude consistently gave his Argentinian counterpart a run for his money. The Portuguese legend reaped a lot of success during the 2010s with both Real Madrid and Juventus.

The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry is the greatest in the sport's history. Their legacy is defined by their incredible goalscoring ability and consistent success at the game's highest level.

#1 2020s - Kylian Mbappe

France Gibraltar Euro 2024 Soccer

Kylian Mbappe is easily the most dominant footballer of the 2020s and it's not up for debate. He might not have won the Ballon d'Or just yet but no player has been as consistent as the incredibly talented Frenchman.

The 24-year-old won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year in the 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Mbappe was also the top scorer in Ligue 1 in all three of those campaigns. He won the Golden Boot and the Silver Ball at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe is a nightmare to defend against thanks to his blistering pace, trickery and shooting ability. The Frenchman is widely tipped to win multiple Ballons d'Or in the future