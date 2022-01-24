Ranking Chelsea's 5 best players against Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League 2021-22

Top-four aspirants Chelsea welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge for their Premier League matchday 24 clash on Sunday afternoon. Having failed to register a single win in their last four Premier League matches, the Blues were desperate for a positive result. Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva made sure their fans did not endure a fifth consecutive heartbreak by taking the hosts to a comfortable 2-0 win.

Determined to prove themselves, Chelsea, draped in a new 4-3-3 system, started on the front foot right at Stamford Bridge. Their talisman Romelu Lukaku went through on goal in the first minute itself but could not keep his effort on target. Callum Hudson-Odoi also had the opportunity to shell-shock Spurs, but failed to make Hugo Lloris work with his effort.

The Lilywhites, who were firmly on the back foot for the first half, saw Harry Kane’s goal ruled out just before half-time. Kane’s one-handed shove on Thiago Silva in the buildup was soft but it was enough for VAR to snatch away the goal.

Two minutes into the second half, Chelsea got their noses ahead through a sublime Hakim Ziyech strike. Eight minutes later, Silva sealed the win with a thumping header past Lloris. Kane came close once again in the closing minutes, but Kepa was more than up for the task.

Here are Chelsea’s five best performers in their crucial 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday:

#5 Malang Sarr

Playing as a left-back in Thomas Tuchel’s four-man backline, Malang Sarr put in an impressive shift on Sunday afternoon. He was quick to sniff out danger, was always on his toes, and was impressively reliable in possession.

Most importantly, he used his pace well to thwart Steve Bergwijn and Lucas Moura’s advances.

Against the north London outfit, Sarr had two clearances, blocked one shot and won two duels, making sure the west Londoners didn’t crumple on the left-side.

If Tuchel decides to stick to his new system in the future, Sarr’s performance on Sunday might just allow him to outrank Marcos Alonso.

#4 Callum Hudson-Odoi

After being widely criticized for his miss against Brighton & Hove Albion, Callum Hudson-Odoi was under the microscope against Spurs on Sunday.

Thankfully, he rose above criticism to put in a decisive performance in a rather critical Premier League encounter.

Apart from assisting Ziyech for the hosts’ opener, Hudson-Odoi also came close to finding the back of the net himself. Unfortunately, his header was a little wide of Lloris’ Tottenham goal.

On Sunday, the Englishman made two key passes, won eight duels and attempted a tackle. Overall, it was an impressive shift from a man who desperately needed it.

