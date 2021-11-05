Ranking Chelsea's 5 best captains of all time

Having been one of the most successful Premier League clubs, Chelsea have been fortunate with their captains. The Blues have witnessed some of the greatest leaders in football wear the Captain's armband in their history. Some of these Chelsea captains have led them to numerous honors, etching their names in the history books.

Chelsea have always been a force to be reckoned with in the English top flight, and have enjoyed sustained success in the past two decades. It goes without saying that Roman Abramovich's takeover in 2003 played a pivotal part in their glory. The Blues have won five Premier League titles and two Champions League titles since then.

Chelsea's 5 best captains of all time

Special Mentions: Frank Lampard always took on the responsibilities of a captain in the absence of John Terry. Despite not being a regular captain, the legendary midfielder led the squad to a Community Shield win as the club's captain.

#5 Cesar Azpilicueta

Malmo FF v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

It was a bold move to pick Cesar Azpilicueta as one of Chelsea's greatest ever captains. But the veteran right-back has already proven himself as a leader during his brief tenure with the armband. Azpilicueta led the Blues to Champions League glory at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, which is a great achievement in itself.

In his nine-year tenure at the club, Azpilicueta has won everything there is to win in club football barring the Club World Cup. Azpilicueta has only had three seasons as club captain due to the presence of John Terry and Gary Cahill.

Cahill's decreased minutes on the pitch during the latter stages of his career saw the Spaniard rise up and take charge of the Blues in 2019. Evidently, Azpilicueta has done a fine job since then.

#4 Marcel Desailly

Marcel Desailly and Marc Overmars

Marcel Desailly was one of the crucial players who led Chelsea to greater heights in the early 2000s. The French superstar was a fan favorite due to his no-nonsense demeanor on and off the pitch. He was a formidable defender and was nicknamed 'The Rock' for his defensive prowess.

During his six-year tenure at Stamford Bridge, Desailly was notable for his composure and well-timed tackles to stop opponents. The centre-back formed a solid defensive partnership with Frank LeBouef. He led Chelsea to runners-up positions in the 2002 FA Cup and a second-place finish in the league in 2004.

Desailly was also a mentor to John Terry and was cherished by fans for his never-say-die attitude on the pitch.

