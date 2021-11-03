Ranking Chelsea's 5 best dribblers in Premier League history

Chelsea have established themselves as a European powerhouse after enjoying successful periods over the last two decades. Since their change of ownership in 2003, the Blues have won five Premier League titles and have been regular title contenders in the English top flight.

Chelsea have also demonstrated their progress on the European circuit and have won two Champions League titles. Their last European success came in the 2020-21 season, when Thomas Tuchel's side overcame all odds to become European Champions.

Dribbling as a skill is one of the most important aspects in football. Dribblers not only excite fans with their ability to humiliate defenders but also open up defenses by creating spaces.

Due to their success and financial might, Chelsea have seen a lot of terrific dribblers grace Stamford Bridge with their presence. On that note, let us take a look at

Chelsea's 5 best dribblers in Premier League history

Special mention: Willian and Mateo Kovacic.

#5 Juan Mata

It was not Juan Mata's statistics that won him the Chelsea Player of the Year award twice in 2012 and 2013. He had scored 32 goals across 117 games in those two seasons. But the Spaniard was a huge fan favorite during his brief tenure with the Blues due to his magical movements with the ball.

In addition to his vision, Mata was technically proficient with the ball which helped him get past defenders with utter ease. The 33-year-old was quick and always managed to find a way out with his left foot even when he was marked by defenders.

Registered 86 goal contributions in 118 appearances.

Mata's excellency lies in the fact that he is still remembered for his exploits on the pitch despite his brief tenure. The Spanish maestro beating defenders was a joy to watch in his prime. Mata went on to score 32 goals and racked up 58 assists for the club.

#4 Damien Duff

Damien Duff was one of the arrivals in 2003 for £17 million from Blackburn Rovers after Roman Abramovic took over. The Irish winger was a breath of fresh air for Chelsea, playing a pivotal role in the club's rise as a Premier League giant.

Duff, known for his daunting runs from the flanks, was a nightmare for the defenders. The Irish winger was extremely versatile and could operate from both flanks due to his ability to go either way with the ball. Duff formed a dangerous partnership with Arjen Robben and ridiculed defenders with relative ease.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC 14 years ago today, Damien Duff put us on track for a crucial 2-1 win against tomorrow's opponents, Fulham! 👌



With it, the Blues moved one step closer to that famous League Cup triumph in 2005! 🏆 14 years ago today, Damien Duff put us on track for a crucial 2-1 win against tomorrow's opponents, Fulham! 👌With it, the Blues moved one step closer to that famous League Cup triumph in 2005! 🏆 https://t.co/U9pAQ2RqJm

During his four seasons at the club, Duff helped the Blues win two Premier League titles and one League Cup. For Chelsea, he scored 19 goals and provided 28 assists.

