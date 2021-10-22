Ranking Chelsea's 5 best left-footed players in Premier League history

Since its inception, Premier League clubs have boasted some of the world's best footballers and Chelsea are no exception. Chelsea rose to prominence after Roman Abramovich took charge of the club in 2003.

The Premier League's glamor has also increased since its inception in 1992. The increased competitiveness has made the league more exciting due to the unpredictable nature of the English top flight.

For this reason, Premier League clubs have managed to attract some great footballers. With their financial might, the Blues have attracted a plethora of big players too and many greats have worn the famous blue kit at Stamford Bridge.

While left-footed players are lesser in number, they carry a certain amount of uncanny attractiveness in their game. Some of the greatest footballers in the Premier League, like Robin Van Persie, Ryan Giggs, David Silva and Gareth Bale, are left-footed.

Chelsea also had the fortune to witness some of the great left-footed footballers feature for their club. On that note, let us take a look at

Chelsea's 5 best left-footed players in Premier League history

#5 Petr Cech

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2

One of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history, Petr Cech is a Chelsea legend for his exploits between the sticks. Cech was extremely consistent and played a pivotal role in Chelsea's rise to Premier League superpower in 2000s.

To Cech's advantage, he had an unbreakable defense in front of him. But the goalkeeper was in a league of his own, proving himself to be one of the most reliable players ever. Cech's record haul of 202 Premier League clean sheets is a testament to his caliber and consistency.

At Chelsea, Cech would go on to win four Golden Glove awards and help the Blues win the Premier League four times with his performances.

#4 Nemanja Matic

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Capital One Cup Final

Nemanja Matic's first stint at Chelsea was a short one but the left-footed defensive midfielder made it tick in his second spell with the Blues. With a powerful left-foot, Matic became one of the decisive players for Chelsea, helping them win the league in 2015 and 2017.

Serving from defensive midfield, Matic would act as the perfect destroyer who knew how to stop opponent's offensive approach. The Serbian midfielder would often become the only link between Chelsea's defense and midfield with his tactical intelligence.

Matic not only used his left-foot to destroy attacks but also to score screamers which are still fresh in the memory of fans. The Serbian had scored seven goals and assisted 19 during his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

