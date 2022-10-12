Ranking Chelsea's 5 best performers against AC Milan | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Aiming for their first away win over an Italian side since 2003, Chelsea traveled to AC Milan’s San Siro for their Champions League Group E clash on Tuesday (October 11).

Graham Potter’s side put in a commendable shift in Milan’s backyard, deservedly securing a confident 2-0 victory. Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the back of the net to seal maximum points for Chelsea in Champions League gameweek four. The victory, combined with RB Salzburg’s stalemate with Dinamo Zagreb, saw the Blues climb to the top of Group E (7 points).

The west London outfit enjoyed a confident start to the game but did not create any clear-cut openings in the first 15 minutes. In the 17th minute, Mason Mount went on a dizzying run down the right-hand channel. Former Blues defender Fikayo Tomori grabbed him to break his momentum, but he still managed to draw out a straightforward save from Milan stopper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

The referee, however, saw the incident as a clear obstruction of play and pointed to the spot. Additionally, he went ahead and showed Tomori a straight red card for obstructing an obvious goalscoring opportunity. Jorginho stepped up to take the resulting spot kick and confidently put it away to give Chelsea the lead.

B/R Football @brfootball Four straight wins in all competitions

Top of their Champions League group

11 goals scored and two conceded



Graham Potter is settling in well with Chelsea Four straight wins in all competitionsTop of their Champions League group11 goals scored and two concededGraham Potter is settling in well with Chelsea ▪️ Four straight wins in all competitions▪️ Top of their Champions League group▪️ 11 goals scored and two concededGraham Potter is settling in well with Chelsea 📈 https://t.co/50b72cVnJy

Ten-man Milan got a gilt-edged opportunity to pop up with an immediate response in the 26th minute. But former Blues striker Olivier Giroud failed to direct his header on target from a mere six yards out. Eight minutes later, Aubameyang got himself on the scoresheet, firing home from inside the Milanese box. Just before the break, Mount went for goal with a powerful low shot. But Tatarusanu was quick to get down and parry it behind for a corner, which came to nothing.

The Londoners made the most of their one-man advantage by running the hosts ragged, creating quite a few chances in the opening 15 minutes of the first half. Conor Gallagher, Aubameyang, and Kovacic had their chances to extend the lead, but their finishing left a lot to be desired.

Milan’s best chance in the second half came in the 60th minute when Rafael Leao found Sergino Dest at the far post. The American lost his cool in front of goal and blazed his effort over the bar. The final 30 minutes of the game lacked intensity, as neither team looked too eager to change the scoreline.

Here are five Chelsea players who impressed in their win at the San Siro on Tuesday night:

#5 Reece James

AC Milan v Chelsea FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea right-wingback Reece James oozed class against Milan at the San Siro. He made encouraging runs into the final third, impressed onlookers with his game-reading ability, and played the pass that eventually led to the foul on Mount in the 17th minute.

Reece James @ReeceJames 🫶🏽 Fingers crossed it’s not a bad one 🤞🏾 Love for all the messages, I appreciate you all🫶🏽 Fingers crossed it’s not a bad one 🤞🏾 Love for all the messages, I appreciate you all 💙🫶🏽 https://t.co/2DvHS5r4lM

On matchday four, James made a key pass, delivered four accurate long balls, won five duels, and made 29 accurate passes (90.6% accuracy). He, unfortunately, suffered an injury in the second half and had to be taken off in the 62nd minute.

#4 Kalidou Koulibaly

AC Milan v Chelsea FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Former Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly produced an impressive performance against a familiar foe on Tuesday night. He circulated possession with ease, read the game expertly, blocked goalbound efforts, and was not afraid to put in a tackle when needed.

Against Milan, Koulibaly attempted four tackles, blocked two shots, and completed 75 passes (93.8% accuracy). He also accurately delivered four long balls, won five of six ground duels, and made a clearance.

#3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

AC Milan v Chelsea FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Potter deployed Aubameyang in a traditional center-forward role on Tuesday. The former Arsenal skipper chased every ball, put pressure on the opposition, and scored a clinical goal to take the game out of Milan’s reach.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



4 appearances

3 goals



Is he breaking the Number 9 curse? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since his move to Chelsea:4 appearances3 goalsIs he breaking the Number 9 curse? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since his move to Chelsea:👕 4 appearances⚽ 3 goalsIs he breaking the Number 9 curse? 9️⃣ https://t.co/j7slvfsdCv

In the 34th minute, Raheem Sterling cleverly left Mount’s low cross from Aubameyang, allowing the Gabon international to beat the keeper at the near post. Aubameyang also contributed to the team’s build-up play, making 22 accurate passes (88% accuracy) before being replaced by Kai Havertz in the 79th minute.

#2 Mason Mount

Chelsea FC v AC Milan: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea poster boy Mason Mount was a handful for Milan on Tuesday. The tenacious attacker went on a powerful run in the 17th minute, which led to Tomori’s foul and subsequent penalty. Just past the half-hour mark, he played a superb pass to Aubameyang, which was confidently slotted home by the Gabonese.

At the San Siro, Mount made three key passes, won four ground duels, delivered two accurate long balls, and attempted two tackles. It was a near perfect display by the sizzling England international.

#1 Jorginho

AC Milan v Chelsea FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Midfield maestro Jorginho was at his majestic best on Tuesday night. The Italian’s 21st-minute penalty, which he coolly slotted into the bottom-left corner of the net, was immaculate. His distribution was impressive, and he recovered the ball more times (7) than any other player.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jorginho had a laser pointed at his face before he put away his penalty against AC Milan. Jorginho had a laser pointed at his face before he put away his penalty against AC Milan. https://t.co/yWu09Sgt2E

On Tuesday, Jorginho made two key passes, played 88 accurate passes (96.7% accuracy), accurately delivered both his attempted long balls, and completed a dribble. Additionally, he won five of seven ground duels, made three interceptions, and attempted two tackles.

