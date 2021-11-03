Ranking Chelsea's 5 best players in their 1-0 win against Malmo | Champions League 2021-22

Chelsea were the clear favourites going into their Champions League clash against Malmo on Tuesday. Thomas Tuchel's side had beaten the Swedish side 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture, so a repeat was expected.

Malmo had other plans, though, and were keen to prove they were in the group to compete and not just make up the numbers. Despite their efforts, the Swedish side saw Chelsea leave with all three points, thanks to a lone goal from Hakim Ziyech.

The Premier League side had to work hard in the second half to get their goal. Moreover, their defence was solid enough to keep the home side away from their box. Edouard Mendy did not have to make a single save on Tuesday night. That helped Chelsea return to London with a win and all but seal their qualification in the Round of 16.

On that note, here are Chelsea's top five players from their win over Malmo:

#5 Andreas Christensen

Chelsea FC vs Malmo FF: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Andreas Christensen's contract situation is in the balance, but his performances on the pitch have been consistent. The Danish star was back in the right centre-back role, and he did well to stop any counters from Malmo.

Apart from a solid display in defence, Christensen was keen to get Chelsea a much-needed win by helping in the attack. He drove forward, and completed three dibbles in the game. He also had two shots on target, and ended with a 91% pass success.

#4 Jorginho

Malmo FF vs Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Jorginho controlled the game for Chelsea once again, and was unsurprisingly named the UEFA Man of the Match. The Italian was the only outfield player for the Blues not to have a go at the Malmo goal, but he did his job to perfection.

The UEFA technical director said about Jorginho's performance in the game:

"He took care of the balance in the team, securing the defense and organizing the first phase of the build-ups – with and without the ball."

The Ballon d'Or 2021 nominee was once again at his best in passing, making two tackles to stop Malmo from countering in the game.

#3 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Malmo FF vs Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Callum Hudson-Odoi has taken Thomas Tuchel's 250 games challenge seriously, and is now proving his worth. The winger once again ran at his opponents, not giving them a moment's peace.

He swapped wings with Hakim Ziyech in the second half, helping Chelsea get their lone goal of the game. Hudson-Odoi whipped in a stunning low cross that went in the middle of the Malmo defence and goalkeeper, finding the Morrocan waiting for a tap in.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav