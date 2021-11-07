Ranking Chelsea's 5 best players in their 1-1 draw against Burnley | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea remained atop the Premier League table after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side dominated the game, but were unable to convert their chances as they dropped two points.

Nick Pope was under pressure from the start, as Chelsea kept attacking the Burnley goalkeeper. However, the Englishman was in top form, denying the home side several chances to take the lead.

Kai Havertz broke the deadlock with an accurate header, thanks to a beautiful cross from Reece James. The Blues dominated possession after their goal in the first half, but could not get another past Pope.

Burnley were nowhere near as good in attack, but pulled one back in the 79th minute via Matej Vydra. The goal was the first one from open play against Chelsea this season in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel will not be a happy man after dropping points. On that note, here's a look at Chelsea's five top players from the game:

#5 N'Golo Kante

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - Carabao Cup Third Round

N'Golo Kante missed the Champions League game in midweek, but was back for Chelsea against Burnley. He never gave the visitors any time on the ball.

Chelsea dominated possession, but The Clarets looked to counter-attack. Kante was not in a mood to let anyone go past him, though, intercepting passes and tackling anyone he got close to.

Kante's stats at the end of the game read – 88% pass success, three dribbles, two aerial duels won and one key pass.

#4 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Malmo FF vs Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been in the news for his decision to reject another call-up to the England U21 side. The Chelsea man wants to stay back during the international break and work with Tuchel to improve his chances of staying in the team's starting XI.

The Burnley match proved he is improving a lot in training, and his positioning on the pitch has been exceptional in recent games. He provided pace in Chelsea attack, and got behind the Burnley defence with ease.

He finished the game with 91% pass success, two shots on target and five key passes made. The winger should have got on the scoresheet for Chelsea, but Nick Pope had other ideas.

