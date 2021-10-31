Ranking Chelsea's 5 best players in 3-0 win against Newcastle United | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea were made to struggle today, but the Blues came out victorious once again. Thomas Tuchel's side registered a 3-0 win at St James' Park despite a resilient defensive performance by Newcastle United.

The Magpies were without a manager today as they are yet to appoint a replacement for Steve Bruce – who left his role earlier this month. They were looking to sit deep and counter with Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson, but Chelsea did not let them make any attacking threats apart from one in the first minute of the game.

Hakim Ziyech seemed to have given Chelsea the lead in the 29th minute with a scintillating strike, but the Moroccan was offside when the ball was played to him. The Blues sat in the Newcastle half for the majority of the game but could not get in behind.

Thomas Tuchel's side were without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic. That showed on the pitch as they were unable to work things through to the final third. Things changed in the 65th minute, thanks to a stunning shot by Reece James to hand them the lead.

The right-wing back got on the scoresheet once again in the 76th minute of the game. The Englishman had the ball on the opposite side of the net, this time with a right-footed volley. Jorginho sealed the three points in the 81st minute via a penalty after Kai Havertz was fouled in the box.

Here are Chelsea's top five players from the game:

#5 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

The introduction of Ruben Loftus-Cheek changed things around for Chelsea. The academy product did not get a goal or an assist, but his mere presence in midfield saw Newcastle United sit deeper.

RLC was able to draw the Magpies defender away from their position as he ran around the box, creating space for Reece James on the right. He ended the game with a 100% pass success and will give Tuchel a tough time in team selection.

#4 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Since Thomas Tuchel challenged him to prove himself on the left wing, Callum Hudson-Odoi has been in stunning form. He was the stand-out player in Chelsea's attack from the start today and was responsible for the first goal.

His cross into the box was in a dangerous area, but despite it not reaching a Chelsea player, the clearance fell to Reece and the wing-back scored a stunning goal. CHO finished the game with 91% pass success, four dribbles, and even won two aerial duels.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar