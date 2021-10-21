Ranking Chelsea's 5 best players in 4-0 win against Malmo | Champions League 2021-22

Chelsea bounced back from the loss against Juventus with a dominating 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Blues were on top of the game from the start and were hardly tested by the away side.

Andreas Christensen opened the scoring with a fine volley in the 9th minute of the game. Jorginho converted from the spot in both halves of the match, while Kai Havertz struck minutes after the second half kicked off.

Thomas Tuchel did not try and experiment today and went into the game with his strongest possible XI. However, things did not look good at the start as Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner came off with injuries. Speaking to the media about his injured duo, the Chelsea manager said:

"We have a twist of the ankle with Romelu. Muscle injury and hamstrings for Timo. They will be some days out, I guess. The two were in good shape. They have a certain statistics on their side. They are dangerous, they can create and score. We need to find solutions. The guys who waited for the chance need to prove that they can do the same thing. Whoever it might be, the race is on. The guys who start Norwich next game have our trust. We will try to find new solutions. Let's try to stay positive. We won games without Timo and Romelu before. We don't want to have these problems too often. But it happens. It's during the season, you cannot hide from the fact that these type of things happen."

Here are Chelsea's 5 best players from the 4-0 win over Malmo:

#5 - Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea fans were shocked when Callum Hudson-Odoi did not start the game. But he did not have to wait long to get his turn as Timo Werner's injury saw Tuchel turn to the winger.

CHO came on just before half-time, and that warm-up was enough for him to set things on fire in the second half. The Malmo players had no clue how to handle the winger as he darted down the left flank.

Hudson-Odoi set up Havertz's goal today and has all but sealed his place in the team for the upcoming games as Chelsea will be without three forwards.

#4 - Kai Havertz

The German loves scoring in the Champions League and tonight was no different. Tuchel also benched Kai Havertz, but his turn came in the 23rd minute after Romelu Lukaku got injured.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star showed his quality with some beautiful link-up players with CHO and Mount, proving to Thomas Tuchel that he is the man to start up front in the upcoming games.

