Ranking Chelsea's 5 best players in 4-3 penalty shootout win against Southampton | EFL Cup 2021-22

Chelsea are through to the next round of the EFL Cup after beating Southampton on penalties. The Blues won 4-3 in the shoot-out after the game finished 1-1 in normal time.

Thomas Tuchel had to field a depleted team on Tuesday night as a number of first-team players were out injured. Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andreas Christensen joined Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic on the sidelines and were not in the squad.

Kai Havertz handed Chelsea a much-deserved lead right before half-time but a mistake at the back saw Southampton draw level early in the second half.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel said:

"It was an intense match of football, nice to watch for the spectators. It was an open fight, an intense match. We did a good shootout, a lot of quality. Kepa saved one, it was a miss too. There were a lot of changes. Unfortunately yesterday we lost Azpi with an injury, Andreas told us he could not play because he had tooth surgery and then Ruben. We missed three players that maybe would have started. I liked the energy today, it was a good game."

Here are Chelsea's 5 best players from the win over Southampton:

#5 - Reece James

Reece James was set to play at right wing-back but multiple injuries in the squad ahead of the game saw him shift to right centre-back. The role was not new to the Englishman as he was used there by Tuchel in the Champions League final.

Southampton used the flanks a lot and that kept James busy throughout the game. He had to deal with Adam Armstrong while Kyle Walker-Peters also made some nice runs after cutting in from the flank.

Apart from a small lapse in concentration, the 21-year-old did well to deny Saints a clear opportunity from the left and forced them to switch wings most of the time. He also scored the final penalty in the shoot-out to earn Chelsea a place in the last-eight.

#4 - Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has his place in the team sealed for the time being as Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku are out injured. The German will be starting as the striker in the upcoming games too, and the goal on Tuesday night would have done wonders for his confidence.

After failing to get an assist or score in the 7-0 thrashing of Norwich City on Saturday, Havertz needed this goal to get himself going.

He was a threat every time he got the ball but the German does need to work a bit on his shooting. Quite a few of his shots were hit straight at Fraser Forster and did not trouble the Southampton keeper.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava