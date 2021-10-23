Ranking Chelsea's 5 best players in 7-0 win against Norwich City | Premier League 2021-22

Total domination – easiest way to describe Chelsea's win over Norwich City in the Premier League today. The Blues were ruthless in front of goal and made the most of their opportunities.

Mason Mount opened the scoring today for Chelsea before Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James chipped in to make it 3-0 at half-time. Norwich City were looking to grow into the game after the break, but Ben Chilwell put an end to those plans with a 4th goal in the 67th minute.

Things quickly got worse for the Canaries. Max Aarons scored an own goal minutes before his teammate Ben Gibson was sent off for a second yellow.

Chelsea dictated play even more from then on, and that saw them score two more in the final seven minutes of the game. Mount completed his hat-trick to help the Blues seal an emphatic 7-0 win!

Chelsea's 5 best players from the 7-0 win over Norwich City

#5 - Ben Chilwell

Starting as a left wing-back today, Ben Chilwell was nowhere near the left flank throughout the game. The Englishman was playing more of an attacking centre-midfielder role today as Chelsea were dominating possession and sitting inside the Norwich City half.

Chilwell had nothing much to do defensively today and was given a lot of space to work with. The Norwich City players were confused because of his positioning on the pitch. When they got close to him, it opened up space for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz up front.

The only time Chilwell came into the game from left-flank was for his goal when Mateo Kovacic found him free at the edge of the box. He slotted in the 4th goal of the game with ease.

#4 - Reece James

Unlike Chilwell, Reece James was always on the right flank and stuck to his position throughout the game. The right wing-back was a tough cookie to handle for the Norwich City defense as he was linking up well with Mason Mount.

The Englishman was on his bike towards the end of the first half as he ran into the Norwich City box to score his goal. The wing-back chipped the ball over Tim Krul, who could do very little about it after there was acres of space left by the defense.

Apart from a couple of tackles here and there, Reece did not have a lot of defending to do. But it was a late tackle on him that sent Gibson off after the Norwich player received a second yellow card.

