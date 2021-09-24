Ranking Chelsea's 5 best players against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup

Chelsea are through to the next round of the Carabao Cup after beating Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night. The Blues won in a penalty shootout after Kepa Arrizabalaga saved a crucial spot-kick.

Thomas Tuchel made 10 changes to the Chelsea side that defeated Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend, with only Kepa remaining in the side. Malang Sarr was handed his Chelsea debut, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner started the cup clash.

Chelsea and Aston Villa could not break down each other's defence in the first half, but things changed quickly when the second half began. Timo Werner scored early after the break to hand the home side the lead. However, a stunning header from Cameron Archer helped Aston Villa take the tie into the penalty shootout.

Thomas Tuchel saw all his players except Ben Chilwell convert their penalties. Ashley Young had his penalty come off the crossbar, while Kepa's marvellous save kept out Marvelous Nakamba's penalty.

Chelsea will now face Southampton at home in the next round but before that, let's take a look at the five Chelsea players who impressed last night.

5 Chelsea players who impressed against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup

#5 - Mason Mount

Chelsea star came on at halftime during the Aston Villa game

Mason Mount was taken off in the Spurs game at halftime as he was nowhere near his usual level. The Englishman came on at halftime during the Aston Villa game and showed what he is capable of.

At the break, the youngster took the armband from N'Golo Kante and showed his qualities in the second half. Chelsea were better in attack after Mount's introduction, and they kept control of the game throughout the final 45 minutes.

Thomas Tuchel will have a tough time constructing his team for the upcoming games, as leaving out Mount would be a big decision.

#4 - Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea's Trevor Chalobah was the sole reason Aston Villa did not score in the first half

Malang Sarr and Ben Chilwell were having a tough time last night as they were starting a game for the first time this season. Both players seemed nervous and committed a few mistakes against Aston Villa.

Trevor Chalobah took charge in defence and was the sole reason Aston Villa did not score in the first half. The youngster looked composed and in control in the backline and ensured that everyone was in sync.

The centre-back was playing in a back four for the first time in his Chelsea career. However, he showed Thomas Tuchel that he has what it takes to play regularly for the first team.

