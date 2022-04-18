Ranking Chelsea's 5 best players against Crystal Palace | FA Cup semi-final

Looking to bounce back from their gut-wrenching Champions League elimination, Chelsea took on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday (17 April).

The Blues looked jaded in the first half but produced a much-improved second-half performance to inflict a 2-0 defeat upon Patrick Vieira’s team. Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount ensured Chelsea's passage into the final. They will be up against Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Liverpool team in the summit clash on 14 May.

Neither team managed to take the fight to another in the first half and looked comfortable simply passing the ball around. In the 26th minute, Blues midfielder Mateo Kovacic failed to push through his ankle injury and had to be replaced by Loftus-Cheek.

Ten minutes later, Palace got their first and only chance of the first half. Cheikhou Kouyate caught a volley on the edge of the box, forcing his compatriot Edouard Mendy to parry it away to safety. The Blues failed to create even a single goalscoring opportunity in the first half, courtesy of Palace’s tight marking and positional awareness.

Sixteen minutes into the second half, Kouyate came close again, this time from a well-taken corner. Unfortunately, he failed to direct his header on target. Four minutes after the defender’s miscued header, substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek found the back of the net for Chelsea. His volley was sweetly struck and took a deflection on its way past Palace keeper Jack Butland.

Thomas Tuchel’s side doubled their advantage 11 minutes later, this time through Mason Mount. Romelu Lukaku had the chance to score the third, but the post got in the Belgian’s way in the 89th minute.

Here are the top five Chelsea players who stepped up to the plate to help them reach the FA Cup final:

#5 Andreas Christensen

Chelsea v Crystal Palace: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Having already signed a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona (as per reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano), Andreas Christensen is not a very popular figure amongst Chelsea fans right now.

His coach, Thomas Tuchel, however, had no problem making him a part of his starting XI against Palace. The defender repaid his coach’s faith by producing a solid, sure-footed performance.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Andreas Christensen's pace is allowing Chelsea more confidence to play with a high defensive line. Andreas Christensen's pace is allowing Chelsea more confidence to play with a high defensive line.

Against Vieira’s Palace, the Danish international recorded five clearances, attempted three tackles, won five duels, and completed 73 passes with 92.4 percent accuracy.

He also played one key pass and accurately delivered two long balls.

#4 Reece James

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Impressed with his shift against Real Madrid last week, James started on the right side of Chelsea’s back three.

He was exceptional at sniffing out the danger, won most of his duels, and did not allow anyone to outrun him.

. @Chelsea_Related We need to have a conversation about Reece James.



Has dropped two absolutely PERFECT performances back to back, out of position. The versatility on this man is second to none.



The biggest talent to come out of Cobham. We need to have a conversation about Reece James. Has dropped two absolutely PERFECT performances back to back, out of position. The versatility on this man is second to none. The biggest talent to come out of Cobham. https://t.co/DY6qZxyr7N

Against the Eagles, James registered three clearances, blocked a shot, completed two interceptions, and won four of five duels.

He did not manage to contribute that much to the attack but still accurately delivered three long balls.

#3 Mason Mount

Chelsea v Crystal Palace: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

On paper, Mason Mount started in a central position for the Blues. However, he was practically given a free role, getting the opportunity to do what he saw fit.

The England international popped up in dangerous situations and tried his best to trouble the Palace defense. Even with all his qualities, Mount failed to find a way past Vieira’s team in the first half. He came to life in the closing quarter of the second 45.

Squawka @Squawka



vs. Man Utd (2020)

vs. Real Madrid (2021)

vs. Crystal Palace (2022)



Another goal in a big game.



#EmiratesFACup Mason Mount has now scored in three different semi-finals for Chelsea:vs. Man Utd (2020)vs. Real Madrid (2021)vs. Crystal Palace (2022)Another goal in a big game. Mason Mount has now scored in three different semi-finals for Chelsea: ⚽ vs. Man Utd (2020)⚽ vs. Real Madrid (2021)⚽ vs. Crystal Palace (2022)Another goal in a big game. #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/55RipwoPy0

With 14 minutes left on the clock, Mount received a neat pass from Timo Werner and used his footwork to dash into the Palace box. Then, from close range, the academy graduate neatly placed his shot beyond Butland.

Overall, he registered three shots, completed 33 passes with 86.8 percent accuracy, and was intercepted once.

#2 Timo Werner

Chelsea v Crystal Palace: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Since his £47.5 million move from RB Leipzig in 2020, Timo Werner has been time and again criticized for his lack of contribution in the final third. Yes, he failed to find the back of the net on Sunday evening, but he played a crucial role in ensuring a comfortable Chelsea win.

In the 76th minute, Werner received the ball on the edge of the area, warded off defenders, and then played an unselfish pass to Mount. The Englishman took care of the rest.

Against Palace, Werner provided four key passes, created two big chances, played 19 passes with a 82.6 percent accuracy, and delivered a cross into the box.

A reassuring performance from the German forward.

#1 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea v Crystal Palace: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Brought on as Mateo Kovacic’s replacement in the 26th minute, Ruben Loftus-Cheek produced a top-drawer performance against Crystal Palace.

He was a commanding presence in the middle of the park, carried the ball well and scored superbly when the opportunity fell his way.

In the 65th minute, the Englishman swung his foot at Kai Havertz’s deflected cutback. His volleying attempt took a deflection on its way into the top corner, giving Butland no chance whatsoever.

Squawka @Squawka



100% take-on success

100% shot accuracy

44 touches

5 duels won

2 take-ons

2 fouls won

1 tackle

1 shot

1 goal



The match winner. Ruben Loftus-Cheek's game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace:100% take-on success100% shot accuracy44 touches5 duels won2 take-ons2 fouls won1 tackle1 shot1 goalThe match winner. Ruben Loftus-Cheek's game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace:100% take-on success100% shot accuracy 44 touches5 duels won2 take-ons 2 fouls won1 tackle 1 shot 1 goal The match winner. 🙌 https://t.co/ggaOIaMSQi

Loftus-Cheek also dispatched a long ball, completed two dribbles, and won five of his seven ground duels.

A perfect performance from the in-form midfielder.

Also Read: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace: 5 talking points as Blues sail into the final | 2021-22 FA Cup

Edited by Samya Majumdar