Ranking Chelsea's 5 best players so far this season

Since the start of the new season, European champions Chelsea have looked solid in their performances and sit at the summit of the Premier League.

Under their manager, Thomas Tuchel, they have surely looked like a force. And seven games into the season, Chelsea aim to be challenging on all fronts with their star-studded team.

For most, Chelsea have looked clinical in attack, thanks mostly to goals by new signing Romelu Lukaku. Though the attack has gained valuable contributions from other players as well. They have had 12 players from their team score at one point or the other.

Their defense has been a standout element in their run under Tuchel so far. Players like Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are in top form.

However, this defense is also helping to paper over the cracks that have been developing within Chelsea's recent performances.

Chelsea recently lost 1-0 twice in successive matches. One, against Manchester City in the Premier League. Second, against Juventus in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea's opposition were teams with completely different profiles on the night. But fatigue and freshness in their play is becoming a major problem for Tuchel to manage. This is because many of their players had played extensively in the recently concluded UEFA Euros 2020.

With a recent 3-1 win against Southampton, Chelsea head into the international break as Premier League leaders. The mood for now has been lifted, across the fanbase.

Chelsea's 5 best players so far this season

#5 Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah is one of Chelsea's academy prospects who has been enjoying superb form under manager Thomas Tuchel. He scored a goal on his Premier League debut in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. Chalobah hasn't looked back since and is becoming an important member of Chelsea's first team.

At the moment, he is surely one of the most in-form players for his team. So far, he has enjoyed four appearances in the current campaign and has managed two goals.

Chalobah is a player who ranks highly among statistics from Fbref. He presently ranks among the 99th percentile for dribbles completed. He is also in the 95th percentile for interceptions made per 90 mins.

Surely, Chelsea have an explosive defender among their ranks.

B/R Football @brfootball Only Romelu Lukaku (3) has more PL goals for Chelsea than defender Trevoh Chalobah this season (2) 🔵 Only Romelu Lukaku (3) has more PL goals for Chelsea than defender Trevoh Chalobah this season (2) 🔵 https://t.co/SSlxD8AHZr

#4 Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League

Since his £97.5mn return to the Premier League with Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku has been enjoying top form whilst leading the line for Thomas Tuchel's team.

The 28-year-old has managed to score a total of four goals in nine appearances for Chelsea. A decent return so far given his off-the-ball workrate also forms a major part of his game. Under Tuchel, Lukaku is surely a trusted player and is responsible for scoring goals for his team.

He also scored in the recent UEFA Nations League semi-final loss against France for his international side Belgium.

Romelu Lukaku ranks among the 95th percentile for assists and in the 89th percentile for his non-penalty expected goals per 90 mins.

For his second stint in England, Lukaku will be hoping to improve his goal tally significantly from previous seasons. He would look to become more than an option up front for Tuchel's attack.

LDN @LDNFootbalI 🚨 N’Golo Kanté, Jorginho, Mason Mount, César Azpilicueta and Romelu Lukaku have all been nominated the 2021 Ballon d’Or!Chelsea have the joint most nominees of any club in Europe. 👏 #BallonDor 🚨 N’Golo Kanté, Jorginho, Mason Mount, César Azpilicueta and Romelu Lukaku have all been nominated the 2021 Ballon d’Or!Chelsea have the joint most nominees of any club in Europe. 👏 #BallonDor https://t.co/2Rdgl5J81v

