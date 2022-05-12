Ranking Chelsea's 5 best players against Leeds United | Premier League 2021-22

In what was practically the dress rehearsal for Saturday’s (14 May) FA Cup final against Liverpool, Chelsea took on Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday (11 May).

Against the relegation-threatened Whites, the Blues comfortably emerged as the better team, securing a 3-0 win at Elland Road.

The win on matchday 36 ended Chelsea’s three-game winless run, keeping them in third place with two games left to play. The Peacocks, on the other hand, endured their third consecutive Premier League defeat. With 34 points in 36 games, 18th-placed Leeds are level on points with 17th-placed Burnley, but the Clarets have a game in hand.

Eager to end their winless run, Thomas Tuchel’s men started the game on the front foot, pressing high, making menacing runs, and stretching Leeds thin. Their efforts paid off just four minutes into the game when Mason Mount curled the ball into the top-right corner of Illan Meslier’s goal. Six minutes later, Mount once again got on the ball in a dangerous area, only this time, Robin Koch got in his way.

In the 24th minute, Daniel James made an atrocious challenge on Mateo Kovacic, going studs up into the calf of the midfielder. Referee Anthony Taylor was right in front of the challenge and unhesitantly gave the player a straight red. Kovacic tried to carry on after the challenge, but he eventually had to come off with a suspected ankle injury. The clash looked nasty and it would not be surprising if it forces him to miss the FA Cup final.

Playing against 10 men, the west London outfit never looked like losing their grip. Ten minutes into the second half, they inevitably doubled their advantage, with Christian Pulisic turning in Mason Mount’s cheeky cutback.

Finally, in the 83rd minute, Romelu Lukaku joined the party, scoring his well-deserved goal after numerous botched attempts over the course of the match. With five minutes to play, Koch got an opportunity to give the home fans something to cheer about, but his header sailed embarrassingly over the crossbar.

Thanks to the Blues’ quality and the Whites’ recklessness, it turned out to be a lop-sided contest.

Here are five visiting players who made sure they secured a comfortable, confidence-boosting win before the final on Saturday:

#5 Jorginho

Leeds United v Chelsea - Premier League

Last year’s double European champion Jorginho has not had the best of seasons. He has often been criticized for his lack of impact, creativity, and control, especially against teams that are quick on the break.

Last night, the Peacocks tried their best to unnerve the Italian but ended up failing miserably at it. The former Napoli man dictated the tempo, snuffed out danger, and even created chances for his teammates.

At Elland Road, the midfield maestro completed 88 passes, made two key passes, won all five of his duels, and drew a foul. Additionally, he attempted four tackles (won two) and had 11 recoveries. In Kovacic’s absence, Jorginho’s shift gave Chelsea the stability they needed in the middle of the park.

#4 Trevoh Chalobah

Leeds United v Chelsea - Premier League

Trevoh Chalobah is not a regular by any means, but he rarely disappoints when called upon. His performance last night was no exception.

The young defender rarely misplaced passes, won most of his duels, and thwarted Leeds United in their tracks with his inch-perfect tackles.

On Wednesday, Chalobah completed 132 passes (most in the match), won all four of his attempted tackles, and came out on top in six duels.

He also had two interceptions and registered a clearance.

#3 Romelu Lukaku

Leeds United v Chelsea - Premier League

Having bragged a brace in his previous Premier League outing against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Lukaku was eager to add to his tally on Wednesday night.

The eagerness caused him to pop up in dangerous places, take six shots, and carry the ball forward whenever an opportunity presented itself.

The Belgian even scored with a lobbed effort in the first half, but it was unluckily chalked off for offside.

His luck and persistence ultimately came together in the 83rd minute, when he heroically muscled off three Leeds United defenders to snatch his goal. Lukaku’s first touch was poor but the composure he demonstrated to finish off the chance from close range was noteworthy.

Against Leeds, Lukaku also played a key pass, completed three dribbles, registered two clearances, and won four of five aerial duels.

#2 Reece James

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

One of the best right-back/right-wingbacks in the world, Reece James produced a top-drawer performance against the Peacocks. He was tireless, impressed onlookers with his distribution, created chances, and set up Mount’s opener in the first half.

Leeds’ dodgy defending allowed Reece James to exploit space down the right flank. Pascal Struijk came in to dispossess him, but the Englishman was able to brush his challenge aside en route to setting up Mount. His compatriot applied a first-time finish to put Chelsea ahead.

Reece James also played a whopping five key passes, completed five dribbles, won 10 ground duels and recorded two interceptions.

#1 Mason Mount

Leeds United v Chelsea - Premier League

The Blues’ academy graduate Mason Mount brought his A game to Elland Road on Wednesday night. He was quick, persistent, and massively influential in the final third, pitching in with a goal and an assist.

The Englishman opened the scoring for Chelsea in the fourth minute, side-footing James’ cross into the top-right corner. Both the placement of the shot and power were immaculate, giving Meslier no chance.

His assist, on the other hand, came in the 55th minute and showcased his presence of mind. Lukaku’s pass to him was underhit, but Mount superbly improvised and backheeled it onto the path of Pulisic, who beat Meslier with a low shot.

On top of the goal contributions, Mount also completed three dribbles, played two key passes, and won six ground duels, capping off a perfect outing.

