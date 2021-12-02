Ranking Chelsea's 5 best players against Watford | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea made the trip to Watford for their Premier League matchday 14 fixture on Wednesday night. With only one point separating the league leaders from second-placed Manchester City, the Blues needed a win to maintain their narrow advantage at the summit.

Thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea secured a 2-1 win, returning from Vicarage Road with maximum points.

Watford, who only had four wins prior to Chelsea’s trip, needed a positive result to steer clear of the relegation threat. They started the game full of intensity and kept Thomas Tuchel's side on their toes.

After 13 minutes of play, a medical emergency involving a fan forced the two sides to abandon the match and head into the tunnel. Following a lengthy stoppage, the two teams returned to the field and picked up where they left off.

Watford dominated proceedings just like before, but it was Chelsea who scored through Mount against the run of play. Emmanuel Dennis helped Watford come back with a reply in the second half, but Ziyech’s late effort kept the hosts from securing a point.

Chelsea needed to fight tooth and nail against a spirited Watford side to get all three points, but in the end it was well deserved.

Here are the five Chelsea stars who tipped the scales in their favor against Watford on Wednesday night:

#5 Thiago Silva

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Thiago Silva won Chelsea the decisive penalty that secured a point against Manchester United on Sunday. Last night, the veteran defender came off the bench to add steel to Chelsea’s struggling backline.

He made five clearances, intercepted one pass and did not let anyone dribble past him.

Orpcyy 🌚 @HLaykan Thiago Silva came on and we literally took control to some extent… This man has been a blessing, we need to appreciate him more



O monstroooo Thiago Silva came on and we literally took control to some extent… This man has been a blessing, we need to appreciate him moreO monstroooo

Silva was caught off guard by Tom Cleverly’s clever run down the middle, but was ultimately helped by Edouard Mendy’s shot-stopping skills.

#4 Hakim Ziyech

Malmo FF v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Former Ajax man Hakim Ziyech has not quite lived up to the billing yet at Chelsea.

However, if the last few matches are any indication, he could finally be on his way to securing regular first-team football at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK So pleased for Hakim Ziyech!!! The goal will help his confidence. So pleased for Hakim Ziyech!!! The goal will help his confidence. https://t.co/ykY9TB7Zel

Against Watford, Ziyech was kept on the bench until the 60th minute. He spent the first couple of minutes reading the game, but sprung to life when a clear-cut opportunity presented itself.

In the 72nd minute, Mason Mount fed Ziyech inside the box and the Morocco international made no mistake turning it in.

The strike against Watford marked Ziyech’s first goal in the Premier League this season.

Edited by Samya Majumdar