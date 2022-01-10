Ranking Chelsea's 5 biggest wins in FA Cup history

Chelsea have a rich history at both domestic and European levels. The Blues boast six Premier Leagues, two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues and eight FA Cups.

While European glory is more coveted, winning the FA Cup is no mean feat either. Coaches have to manage the squad well without losing focus on the Premier League campaign.

Chelsea have tasted success in the FA Cup

Chelsea recently entered the fourth round of the FA Cup after a resounding 5-1 win over Chesterfield. The Blues have been in 15 FA Cup finals and won on eight occasions. With the third-highest FA Cup titles to their name, they have always been a reliable side in the tournament.

Chelsea have had several historic matches during their FA Cup endeavors. We have ranked the five greatest victories the Blues have had while taking into consideration the opposition as well as the scoreline.

Without further ado, let's take a look at some of Chelsea’s memorable FA Cup wins:

#5 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur (5-1)

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - FA Cup Semi Final

Chelsea met Spurs in the 2012 FA Cup semi-final. The stage was set at Wembley and two formidable sides were looking to book their place in the final. However, not many would have expected the one-sided outcome of this match.

Didier Drogba opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with a rocket into the top corner. Juan Mata then doubled Chelsea’s advantage before Gareth Bale reduced the deficit. That was all Spurs could manage, however. Ramires scored Chelsea’s third before a brilliant free-kick by Frank Lampard made it four. Chelsea’s fifth and final goalscorer was Florent Malouda, who scored in extra time.

CFCDaily @CFCDaily

#CFC Day 16- Chelsea 5-1 Tottenham, FA Cup Semi Final, 11/12 Season Day 16- Chelsea 5-1 Tottenham, FA Cup Semi Final, 11/12 Season #CFC https://t.co/oUtZUL9y8e

After giving Tottenham a drubbing at Wembley, Chelsea met Liverpool in the finals. The Blues emerged victorious once again with a scorline of 2-1 and lifted their seventh FA Cup. Didier Drogba found a winning connection at Wembley and his heroics were instrumental in their successful campaign.

#4 Chelsea vs Manchester City (5-1)

Chelsea v Manchester City - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

We now take a look at Chelsea’s fifth-round fixture against Man City in 2016. Both teams were below par in the Premier League that season and were hoping to do better in the FA Cup. Man City’s five teenage debutants had Chelsea liking their prospects.

Diego Costa opened the scoring for Chelsea after some lovely one-twos between Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas. David Faupala then equalized for City on his debut. This was all the joy the visitors would get, as Willian and Gary Cahill added Chelsea’s second and third goals respectively.

Hazard’s outstanding free-kick then added another in Chelsea’s favor. City were completely blown away and Bertrand Traore scored late into the second half to make it five.

Chelsea entered the sixth round on a high but were knocked out by Everton. It was a disappointing end to Chelsea’s FA Cup run. The Blues eventually finished 10th in the league and had a domestic campaign to forget.

