Ranking Chelsea's 5 most creative players in Premier League history

Chelsea are one of the most successful clubs in the Premier League era. The Blues have turned themselves into a European powerhouse since Roman Abramovich took charge of the club in early 2000s. Barring numerous Premier League titles, Chelsea have also won the UEFA Champions League twice in the last ten years.

Due to their success and rich heritage, Chelsea have been able to attract some top footballers. Over the years, many great players have graced their presence at Stamford Bridge.

Over the past two decades, many architects of modern football have played for Chelsea. On that note, we will take a look at the

Chelsea's 5 best creative players in Premier League history

#5 Juan Mata

With immaculate vision and superior technique, Juan Mata was one of the most exciting players in the Premier League during his Chelsea days. The Spaniard wove magic on the field with his left foot and was a joy to watch at Stamford Bridge.

No defensive barrier was enough for the 33-year-old when he was at his peak. His explosive nature in the final third helped Chelsea dominate both the English top flight and Europe. For his exploits, Mata won the Chelsea's Player of the Year award twice (2012 & 2013).

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Going to be honest, this transfer hurt me the most. We sold Juan Mata when he was at his peak & was a player that played such an important role in our 2012 @ChampionsLeague & 2013 @EuropaLeague final wins. Going to be honest, this transfer hurt me the most. We sold Juan Mata when he was at his peak & was a player that played such an important role in our 2012 @ChampionsLeague & 2013 @EuropaLeague final wins. https://t.co/LhLNuOcJpv

The only regret for Chelsea fans would be that they sold the Spaniard to Manchester United when he was at his very best. Even in his limited time with the Blues, Mata went on to score 32 goals and racked up 58 assists for the club.

#4 Cesc Fabregas

Intelligence on the ball, supreme passing range and superb vision - Cesc Fabregas had it all. The legendary Spanish midfielder used to dislodge defensive barriers and create chance after chance for his teammates with his passes. One might argue that Fabregas' peak was not at Chelsea, which is somewhat true, but the midfielder was still among the best in the league.

Sporting Index @sportingindex “Me joining Chelsea was not supposed to happen but being at Chelsea is something that I will never regret in my life.I will always talk about Chelsea and about my time at Chelsea as probably the best decision of my career."- Cesc Fabregas 🗣️ “Me joining Chelsea was not supposed to happen but being at Chelsea is something that I will never regret in my life.I will always talk about Chelsea and about my time at Chelsea as probably the best decision of my career."- Cesc Fabregas 🗣️ https://t.co/5BEvgXakjo

After arriving from Barcelona, Fabregas formed a dangerous partnership with Diego Costa at Chelsea. The Spaniard kept on pulling the strings for the Blues, helping the forwards find the net with his playmaking skills.

Fabregas went on to bag 57 assists in 198 matches for the Blues, with 19 of them coming in the 2014-15 Premier League campaign when they won the title.

In his five seasons at Chelsea, Fabregas helped the Blues win two Premier League titles, one Europa League title, one FA Cup and one League Cup.

