Ranking Chelsea's 5 underperformers from the 1-1 draw against Manchester United | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea's march to the Premier League title took another hit as Thomas Tuchel's side dropped points at home to Manchester United. The Blues drew 1-1 against the Red Devils on Sunday night despite dominating the game from the very start.

Michael Carrick stunned the footballing world when he benched Cristiano Ronaldo. He started with a front three of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho. Tuchel responded with Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech, but the trio missed way too many chances.

Speaking to the media after the game, Tuchel claimed he was happy with the performance. He said:

"It can happen in football, unfortunately it happened twice to us, it also happened against Burnley. I am absolutely happy with the performance. We dominated from the first minute, we were aggressive and never stopped attacking. Unfortunately we scored two goals, one for each side."

He added:

"We were very disciplined and sharp. I am happy with what I saw, it was a pleasure to coach on the sidelines. We can not guarantee results but if we play like this we can increase the chances for results."

On that note, here are 5 Chelsea players who underperformed today:

#5 - Jorginho

Jorginho had a blinder of a game in the first half. But after the break, he was a shadow of himself. The Ballon d'Or nominee seemed to have received bad news about the award ceremony tomorrow at half-time and he was unable to recover.

The Italian fumbled and lost control of the ball, being the last man, when Manchester United cleared a Chelsea corner. The error led to the opening goal. Jadon Sancho pounced on the loose ball and was through on goal, with Marcus Rashford alongside him. Sancho, however, went alone and slotted it past Edouard Mendy.

Jorginho did score via a penalty to pull Chelsea level. But the costly error that helped Manchester United gain confidence made him one of Chelsea's underperforming players of the game.

#4 - Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Replacing N'Golo Kante is not an easy job but Ruben Loftus-Cheek (RLC) stepped up and tried his best. RLC has been exceptional this season. But tonight he seemed off his game and that was one of the reasons Chelsea did not win today.

The midfielder was missing in action for a large part of the game as Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay marked him well. RLC was also a bit lazy off the ball today and seemed to have second thoughts on making runs forward.

Edited by Aditya Singh