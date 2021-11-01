Ranking Chelsea’s top 5 goalscorers in Premier League history

Chelsea have by far been one of the most successful teams in the modern era of football. Ever since the takeover by Russian oligarch Roman Abromivich. Chelsea have won European football's most coveted titles.

The London side are five-time winners of the prestigious Premier League title. Chelsea have also won the top prize in European football - the UEFA Champions League on two occasions.

Their successes reflect a major credit to the remarkable recruitment strategy Chelsea have employed.

The club have not only signed world-class talent but have also invested massive sums towards their academy of young players. This has brought their team a solid mix of superstar signings and superb home-grown talent.

On that note, let's take a look at Chelsea’s top 5 goalscorers in Premier League history

#5 Gianfranco Zola - 58 goals

A glorious face of change at Chelsea Football Club, Gianfranco Zola rejuvenated the club with his immaculate finishing ability during the late 90s.

Zola as a player was gifted with an impeccable dribbling ability and an extraordinary vision. He was adept at both scoring and creating chances for his team. The player will surely go down as one of the most famous Italians to ever play in the English competition.

During his time in England, in over 229 appearances in the Premier League, he managed to score 58 goals for Chelsea.

He is a two-time English F.A. Cup winner (1997 and 2000). Zola also won an English League Cup trophy in 1998 and a UEFA Supercup in 1997-98.

Zola is a true Chelsea legend of the modern Premier League era. With his goalscoring record, he ranks fifth among Chelsea’s top 5 goalscorers in Premier League history.

#4 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 69 goals

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a player who signed for Chelsea in 2000 for what was then a club record fee for a striker of £15 million. After moving from Spanish club Atletico Madrid. He jumped straight into action and won the Premier League's Golden Boot with over 23 goals to his name in his first season for Chelsea.

During the same year, the striker also won the English Super Cup.

Hasselbaink is a player who shall always be remembered for his explosive form in front of goal which saw him score 69 times in 136 appearances for Chelsea. He ranks fourth among Chelsea’s top 5 goalscorers in Premier League history.

