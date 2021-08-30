Ranking Chelsea's top 5 players from GW 3 of the Premier League 

Chelsea showed why they are title contenders this season with a solid display at Liverpool on Saturday night. The Blues were reduced to 10 men in the first-half injury time but managed to keep Liverpool at bay and walk away with a point.

Kai Havertz scored midway in the first half from a Reece James corner to hand Chelsea the lead. The German's looping header from a corner was too good for Alisson to predict, and the Brazilian was beaten.

Liverpool were handed a lifeline in injury time of the first half as the ball struck Reece James's hand on the goal line. Anthony Taylor handed the Reds a penalty and sent off the right back, leaving everyone in the Chelsea camp stunned.

Mohamed Salah stepped up and scored from the penalty spot. Jurgen Klopp's side kept knocking on the door, but Chelsea stood their ground and managed to hold the Reds at Anfield for a 1-1 draw.

Here are Chelsea's top performers from the draw at Liverpool:

#5 - Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz enjoyed a good game at Anfield as he was a part of all Chelsea attacks in the first half. He managed to get on the end of Reece James' corner and give Chelsea the lead in the 21st minute.

The German had a golden chance to put Romelu Lukau through on goal too in the first half, but a slight delay saw Liverpool score the Belgian down. Havertz did manage to get a shot away, but that was blocked comfortably.

#4 - Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta was making his 300th Premier League appearance for Chelsea on his 32nd birthday. The Spaniard has been a rock-solid defender for The Blues in his career, and tonight was no different.

Thomas Tuchel deployed his captain as the right center-back against Liverpool but had to switch his position in the second half. The Spaniard moved to right wing-back after the Reece James sending off, with Thiago Silva slotting in as the center-back.

Cesar Azpilicueta showed why Chelsea have him as the captain as he remained calm and kept Sadio Mane closely marked throughout the game. Andy Robertson was able to get past the Spaniard a couple of times, but the Chelsea captain always seemed to fight back.

