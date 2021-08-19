Ranking Chelsea's top 5 players from GW 1 of the Premier League

Under Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea won the prestigious UEFA Champions League last season, beating Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 in the final. This year, the Blues are not only trying to retain their European crown but are also looking to add another Premier League trophy to their already illustrious cabinet.

While Manchester City tumbled at Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea got off to the perfect start in the Premier League, winning 3-0 at home against Crystal Palace. Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic struck in the first half to give the hosts a healthy lead at half-time. Defender Trevoh Chalobah then added another just before the hour mark to cap off a fantastic outing.

Today, we will take a look at some Chelsea players who stood out in the opening match of the 2021/22 Premier League season. On that note, here are the

5 best performers for Chelsea in their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League GW 1

#5 Jorginho

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho enjoyed an exceptional campaign last summer. He won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea and played a pivotal role in Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph. The double European medal has made Jorginho a genuine contender for the Ballon d’Or and the aspirant is not slacking off at the start of a new campaign.

Jorginho played as a central midfielder once again and pulled the strings from the middle of the park. His distribution — both horizontal and vertical — was impressive as usual and allowed Chelsea to keep Crystal Palace under pressure. The midfield maestro completed 82 passes with 93% accuracy and won 6 midfield duels.

#4 Christian Pulisic

United States international Christian Pulisic is one of Chelsea’s strongest attacking talents. On Saturday, he made sure he did his reputation no harm.

He was not exactly at his fiery best in the final third of the pitch; the Crystal Palace defenders made sure of that. However, the goal he scored was nothing short of a perfect centre forward’s hit.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount played a couple of one-twos on the right flank before the latter drilled in a low cross. Palace keeper Vincente Guaita dived to put the ball out of harm's way but could only push it towards Pulisic. The American cheekily used his left foot to bury the chance. Chelsea got themselves a two-goal cushion and Pulisic kicked off the 2021-22 Premier League season in the best possible manner.

