Ranking Cristiano Ronaldo's 5 Ballon d'Or wins

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest goalscorer to have set foot on a football pitch. The Portugal captain has played for Sporting Club de Portugal, Manchester United, Juventus and most notably, Real Madrid during his illustrious career.

During his time in Spain, Ronaldo established himself as arguably the greatest scorer in history. He contributed a staggering 1.33 goals per game throughout his nine-year spell in the Spanish capital. That helped him rack up an astonishing five Ballon d'Or awards, while playing a key role in Real Madrid's four Champions League triumphs in five years.

The Madeira native came through the ranks at Sporting CP in Lisbon. He made 31 appearances for them, scoring five goals and providing six assists. During his Sporting spell, former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson spotted Ronaldo, and decided to take him to England.

Ronaldo wooed Red Devils fans, players and staff alike with his ability on the ball, justifying his move to the Premier League giants.

On this day in 2003, Manchester United completed a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for £12.24m.



🏆🏆🏆 Premier League

🏆🏆 League Cup

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Club World Cup

🏆 FA Cup

Ronaldo was the first Portuguese player to sign for Manchester United back in 2003, and never looked back. In over 300 appearances across two spells with the club, he has scored 127 goals and provided 70 assists.

He won a Premier League three-peat between 2007 and 2009 and the FA Cup in 2004. Ronaldo also played a key role in United's 2008 Champions League triumph against fierce rivals Chelsea. He scored in that final, but missed his spot-kick in the shootout. However, that miss didn't prove costly.

His scintillating performances for The Red Devils earned Ronaldo a move overseas. He had the opportunity to realise his mother's dream of playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

During a storied near decade-long stint at the club, Ronaldo would plunder 450 goals and provided 132 assists in 438 games across competitions. His exploits helped Madrid emerge as one of the greatest sides in modern football, especially under the tutelage of their former player Zinedine Zidane.

At Madrid, Ronaldo won the Champions League four times, La Liga twice, Copa del Rey twice and the FIFA Club World Cup three times. He also won the UEFA Super Cup twice, as well as two Supercopa de Espana.

Following a successful and record-breaking tenure in Spain, the all-time Champions League top scorer moved to Juventus in 2018. There he made 134 appearances, scoring 101 goals and providing 22 assists. He helped the Bianconeri win two Serie A titles, two Supercoppa Italiana titles and one Coppa Italia honour.

This summer, he returned 'home' to Manchester United, where it all began for him at the highest level. Ronaldo will look to guide United back to their heydays in the Premier League and make them a force to reckon within Europe.

On that note, here's a look at how Ronaldo's five Ballon d'Or wins would rank:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo wins maiden Ballon d'Or award (2008)

Ronaldo poses with his first Ballon d'Or award, flanked by Dennis Law (left) and Bobby Charlton (right).

After arriving from Sporting CP in 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo was eager to hit the ground running for the Red Devils. During his time in the windy north-west of England, Ronaldo has scored 88 Premier League goals in 204 appearances and provided 46 assists. He went from strength to strength with each passing year.

However, at the beginning of the 2007-08 season, Ronaldo truly evolved into a world-class player. The wiry, lanky boy had pumped iron all summer, and looked like a beast ready to be unleashed.

Having scored 17 goals and assisted 16 in the 2006-07 season, Ronaldo decided to up the ante the next campaign. He scored a stunning 31 goals and assisted a further seven, earning him some personal accolades along the way.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only Manchester United player to score 30+ goals in a season in Premier League history (31 in 2007-08). Since that 2007-08 season, the only player to score more in a single Premier League campaign is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (32 in 2017-18).

The Portuguese winger was named the Premier League Player of the Year in 2008 and the European Golden Shoe as well as the Premier League Golden Boot. He also won the PFA Players' Player of the Year, FIFA World Player of the Year, and of course, his first-ever Ballon d'Or award.

The young kid from Funchal, Madeira, had arrived on the big stage, and his talents were out there for everyone to see. Sir Alex Ferguson had unearthed yet another world-class player at United. His maiden Ballon d'Or triumph helped Ronaldo evolve as a player, making him more focused on winning and scoring goals than anything else.

#4 33-year-old Ronaldo wins his fifth Ballon d'Or award (2017)

Ronaldo soaking in the applause and cheers as he shows off his fifth Ballon d'Or award.

The 2016-17 season was one of the most unforgettable ones for Real Madrid, as well as their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

That's because Los Blancos won the Champions League as well as La Liga, achieving a continental double for the first time in their illustrious history. Madrid also won the UEFA Super Cup as well as the FIFA Club World Cup that year, rounding off one of the most successful years in the club's history.

Cristiano Ronaldo came into the season as a newly-crowned European champion, having led his side to a win against France in their backyard. Ronaldo scored three and assisted as many goals as Portugal won their first major international title. He looked like a lion ready for his hunt.

For Madrid, Ronaldo scored 42 goals and dished out 12 assists in 46 appearances. He was huge in the knockouts of the Champions League, scoring ten goals to propel Madrid to consecutive titles.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Champions League goals past the Round of 16 over the last 10 years:



Cristiano Ronaldo - 32

Robert Lewandowski - 11

Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016/17 - 10

Karim Benzema - 9

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Bayern Munich - 9

Lionel Messi - 9

Thomas Muller - 8



During the season, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Bayern Munich and two against bitter rivals Atletico Madrid. He also scored two goals in the Champions League final against Juventus, which Madrid won 4-1.

In the process, he showed that he was a serial winner and would fight to win accolades and set new records each year.

