Ranking England's 5 best players against San Marino | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Hoping to confirm their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, England made the trip to San Marino for their final World Cup Qualifier. The Three Lions, who had thrashed Albania 5-0 in their previous fixture, were the overwhelming favorites against the hosts on Monday night. In the end, the massively lop-sided 10-0 outcome surprised no one.

San Marino, were on a nine-game losing streak, conceded through a Harry Maguire header just six minutes into the game. Nine minutes later, a Filippo Fabbri own-goal put them two goals behind.

Harry Kane joined the party with a perfect penalty and then doubled his tally with a scruffy left-footed finish. Eight minutes before the half-time whistle, Kane converted another penalty. This time, even more emphatically. The England skipper added another just before half-time to put England 6-0 up.

Emile Smith-Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka added to the tally in the second 45, taking England’s goal tally to double figures.

The 10-0 drubbing at home saw San Marino finish their 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign without picking up a single point. Unsurprisingly, they only managed to score once in 10 games, conceding 45.

England, who booked their ticket to Qatar with the emphatic win, had plenty of five-star performers against San Marino.

Here are the five England internationals who were a notch above the rest:

#5 Tyrone Mings

England left centre-back Tyrone Mings enjoyed a straightforward night in San Marino. He contributed to England’s attacks when needed and did well to thwart San Marino’s encouraging build-up in the second half.

Mings also had the second-most touches in the game and showed impressive game-reading ability.

Mings’ knack for being in the right place at the right time earned him his first international goal on Monday night.

He was at the end of a perfectly-executed Trent Alexander-Arnold delivery and did well to beat the San Marino keeper from close range.

#4 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka started on the left wing for England and kept the San Marino defenders on their toes all night long.

His acceleration, movement and passing carved the defense open multiple times, allowing England to bombard the San Marino goal.

Saka, who registered four shots, with two being on target, got on the scoresheet in the second half. A neat cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold found him inside the area and the 20-year-old converted emphatically from the six-yard box, making it 10 for England.

Saka also had the most touches in the San Marino box and was involved in Emile Smith-Rowe’s goal.

