Ranking England's 5 best players against Wales | 2022 FIFA World Cup

England emphatically secured round-of-16 football with a 3-0 victory over Wales in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B clash on Tuesday night (29 November). A Phil Foden strike, sandwiched between a stellar Marcus Rashford brace, ensured England’s progression to the last 16 as Group B winners (seven points).

United States (USA), courtesy of their narrow 1-0 win over Iran, finished second in the Group B standings with five points. Iran and Wales occupied the following two positions, bidding farewell to the extravaganza in Qatar. The Three Lions will take on Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday night (4 December).

Gareth Southgate’s side enjoyed an energetic start to their final group-stage fixture at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Harry Kane played a delightful through ball to Rashford in the 10th minute. The Manchester United man, however, delayed pulling the trigger, allowing Wales keeper Danny Ward to come out and smother his attempt.

In the 38th minute, the Three Lions orchestrated their best move of the first half, nearly getting the goal they were gunning for. Jordan Henderson played a smart pass to Jude Bellingham, who, despite being under pressure, managed to find Foden toward the center of the box. The Manchester City man did well to receive the ball and engineer a yard of space with his spin but could not keep his shot on target.

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford 🏾 To hear that I've scored the 100th @England goal at the World Cup Finals is unbelievable. The Wales game was good but let's stay focused and just be ready for the game on Sunday. To hear that I've scored the 100th @England goal at the World Cup Finals is unbelievable. The Wales game was good but let's stay focused and just be ready for the game on Sunday. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/c7dT5MdTp2

Wales inevitably went behind five minutes into the second 45, with Rashford finding the back of the net with a direct free kick from 20 yards out. Rashford’s peachy strike marked the first direct free-kick goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

England doubled their money even before Wales could react to Rashford’s stunner. Kane found Foden with a delightful ball across the face of the Welsh goal, and the City star made no mistake tapping it in.

In the 68th minute, Rashford superbly scored England’s 100th FIFA World Cup goal, practically sealing a commanding English victory. Rashford and Bellingham tested Ward with two fine efforts in the 72nd and 77th minutes respectively, while John Stones missed a tap-in from point-blank range in added time.

Except for Kieffer Moore’s 56th-minute outside-the-box attempt, Jordan Pickford did not have to save a single shot. The Englishmen, on the other hand, ended the game with an impressive seven shots on target. Had it not been for Ward’s heroics, Wales would have endured a much rougher defeat at the hands of their neighbors.

Now, without standing on ceremony, let’s check out the five English stars who shone in their convincing FIFA World Cup victory over Wales:

#5 Jordan Henderson

Wales v England: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson produced a confident showing in the middle of the park on Tuesday. His passing range, as well as accuracy, was impressive. He won most of his individual battles and did not hesitate to get his hands dirty when required.

Cherry 🇳🇱 @cherry_lfc Henderson was class today but you will still find out some fans picking the smallest mistakes just to hate on him Henderson was class today but you will still find out some fans picking the smallest mistakes just to hate on him 😂 https://t.co/fvaYSQIrdO

At the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Henderson made a key pass, delivered two accurate long balls, and won six of his nine duels on Tuesday. He also completed 47 passes (82.5% accuracy), drew two fouls, and attempted two tackles.

#4 Harry Maguire

England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Harry Maguire was easily England's most confident defender against Wales in their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter. He was composed in possession, cleared the ball unhesitantly when required, and rarely misplaced a pass.

In England’s final Group B fixture, Maguire completed 77 passes (91.7% accuracy), delivered five accurate long balls, won both his aerial duels, and made three clearances. Additionally, the Manchester United skipper blocked a shot and made an interception.

#3 Harry Kane

Wales v England: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane did not find the back of the net against Wales, but brought pretty much everything else to the table. He drew defenders away with his smart runs, held his ground well in the duels, created multiple goalscoring chances, and provided an assist.

In the 51st minute, he got on the ball on the right side of the Welsh box, put his head down, and sent the ball to the far post. Foden arrived at the right time to put it away.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Creator. No player has more assists at the 2022 World Cup so far than Harry Kane (3).Creator. No player has more assists at the 2022 World Cup so far than Harry Kane (3). Creator. 💫 https://t.co/WYg5FmA2NM

Against Wales, the 2018 FIFA World Cup top scorer created two big chances and played two key passes. He also won four duels and drew three fouls before being rested in the 58th minute.

#2 Phil Foden

Wales v England: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

England fans around the world begged Southgate to bring Phil Foden into the fold. The coach gave the Man City man the shot he was craving against Wales, and it is safe to say that he delivered. Foden tormented the opposition with his runs, played some smart passes, and popped up in the right place at the right time to double his team’s advantage.

Phil Foden @PhilFoden Come on England! 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 What a night! Absolutely buzzin’ to score my first goal in the World Cup!Come on England! 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 What a night! Absolutely buzzin’ to score my first goal in the World Cup! ⚽️ Come on England! 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/3rYoSXzHOr

On Tuesday night, Foden delivered two accurate crosses, completed 24 passes (75% accuracy), and won a ground duel. A start against Senegal could be on the cards for Foden.

#1 Marcus Rashford

Wales v England: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Marcus Rashford, the undeniable standout performer of the match, was practically everywhere on the pitch on Tuesday night. He tracked back, put pressure on the opposition, created openings, and scored two excellent goals. Rashford’s first goal came through a free kick in the 50th minute, with him brilliantly taking his effort above the wall and finding the mid-right of Ward’s goal.

In the 68th minute, he shrugged off challenges from Welsh defenders on the right flank, cut in, and directed a low effort toward Ward’s goal. The ball struck the underside of Ward’s ankle and went in. Rashford was also essential to Foden’s goal, as it was his standing tackle that won England possession and allowed Kane to put in a low cross.

Against Wales, Rashford completed three dribbles, delivered an accurate long ball, won five duels, made an interception, and attempted a tackle.

Get Netherlands vs Qatar live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 1038 votes