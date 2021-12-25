Ranking England's 5 greatest footballers of the 21st century 

Football has always been a part of daily life for many people in England right from the early 1900s. England's Football Association (the FA) is the oldest in the world, having been established in London in 1863. English teams over the years have played some exciting football.

England reached the footballing pinnacle in 1966 when they won the FIFA World Cup, thanks to a hat-trick in the final by Geoff Hurst. The honour remains England's only major one to date. They made the Euro 2020 final this year, but lost to Italy on penalties.

Football For All @FootballlForAll



England lifted the World Cup trophy!

England have produced some incredible players over the years. The likes of Gary Lineker, Paul Gascoigne, David James, Paul Scholes, David Beckham and Gary Neville, among others, have all done well for the Three Lions.

Youngsters like Jude Bellingham, Emile Smith Rowe, Mason Mount and Aaron Ramsdale are looking increasingly likely to continue the legacy of their predecessors had.

On that note, here's a look at the five greatest England players in the 21st century.

#5 Ashley Cole

Former England international Ashley Cole in action for The Three Lions

Ashley Cole was born in Stepney, England, in 1980. He played the entirety of his career as a left-back. Cole began his career with Arsenal in 1999, after coming through their youth ranks. He later represented Chelsea, AS Roma, LA Galaxy and Derby County.

The former England international won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, one UEFA Champions League and one UEFA Europa League title. Cole played a total of 688 club games, scoring 20 goals and providing 73 assists. He also made 107 appearances for England, providing seven assists.

Ashley Cole was known for his solid defensive presence, hard-tackling approach and blistering pace. He was extremely adept with keeping pacey wingers in check, and was often tasked with marking the opponent's best players.

In 2004, Cole faced off against the then-upcoming Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Euros. The defender managed to pull off a masterclass against the Portuguese, shutting him down well.

101 Great Goals @101greatgoals Ashley Cole vs Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2004 is still an incredible watch. Ashley Cole vs Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2004 is still an incredible watch. https://t.co/S8FVjHPrkp

The former England full-back was an integral part of Chelsea's team between 2007 and 2014. He scored for Chelsea in the 2012 Champions League final penalty shootout against Bayern Munich, which sealed the Blues' first title in the competition.

⭐CISC⭐ @chelseaindo



🏆7 x FA Cup

🏆Europa League

🏆3 x Premier League

🏆Champions League

🏆2 x UEFA Team of the Year



Thanks for the memories 💫



#CFC

#ThePrideOfCISC



Happy birthday to our 2012 winner and greatest left- back the Premier League, Ashley Cole! 🔵🏆7 x FA Cup🏆Europa League🏆3 x Premier League🏆Champions League🏆2 x UEFA Team of the YearThanks for the memories 💫 Happy birthday to our 2012 winner and greatest left- back the Premier League, Ashley Cole! 🔵🏆7 x FA Cup🏆Europa League🏆3 x Premier League🏆Champions League🏆2 x UEFA Team of the YearThanks for the memories 💫#CFC#ThePrideOfCISChttps://t.co/B7Dl5GYQX1

Ashley Cole retired in 2014 as England's most-capped full-back of all time.

#4 John Terry

John Terry's name is synonymous with the phrase - 'Captain, Leader, Legend'.

John George Terry was born in Barking, England, in 1980. He played for West Ham and Chelsea at youth level before making his senior debut for the Blues in 1998.

Terry mainly played at centre-back, and captained Chelsea for most of his career. He also had short spells at Nottingham Forest (loan) and Aston Villa during his 20-year long career.

The former England international spent a large chunk of his career at Chelsea. There, he won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, one UEFA Champions League and one UEFA Europa League.

Terry made 751 appearances in club football, scoring 68 goals and assisting 30. He captained Chelsea a record 578 times.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



John Terry to leave Chelsea after captaining the Blues a record 578 times



A



bbc.in/2nVmjvH The end of an era. . .John Terry to leave Chelsea after captaining the Blues a record 578 times #CFC legend The end of an era. . .John Terry to leave Chelsea after captaining the Blues a record 578 timesA #CFC legendbbc.in/2nVmjvH https://t.co/454mzeFYoV

John Terry enjoyed a long career with England as well, playing 78 games for The Three Lions. He contributed six goals and three assists during his international career.

The former England international was known for his no-nonsense, combative style of defending. He often put his body on the line to deny his opponents' goalscoring opportunities. During the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Terry produced one such signature moment, blocking a shot with his head.

You can watch that clip here:

CFC TJ @EHazardFC In 2010 John Terry did his famous fish dive block in the World Cup! @John2606Terry In 2010 John Terry did his famous fish dive block in the World Cup! @John2606Terry https://t.co/4DIO1njak6

John Terry retired in 2018 ,and went on to work as assistant manager at Aston Villa for three years.

Edited by Bhargav