Premier League team Chelsea is currently one of the top sides with a huge presence at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Blues are known for having some of the best players in world football, with most of them playing key roles for their respective countries.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mount, Sterling, Gallagher

Thiago Silva

Cesar Azpilicueta

Kai Havertz

Mendy, Koulibaly

Christian Pulisic

Hakim Ziyech

Denis Zakaria

Mateo Kovačić



A few of them have already featured during the early stages of the tournament, and as such, this article will take a look at how they have performed thus far.

Note: This ranking doesn't involve on-loan Chelsea players.

#5 Edouard Mendy - Senegal

Mendy conceded two goals against the Netherlands

Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy didn't enjoy a debut game with his national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Senegalese goalkeeper failed to keep a clean sheet against the Netherlands as they lost their opening game courtesy of a 2-0 scoreline.

Mendy was guilty of both goals scored by Luis Van Gal's team and should have done better to keep Senegal in the game. His mistimed clearance led to Cody Gakpo's opening goal in the 84th minute.

The Chelsea shot-stopper then failed to tidy up Memphis Depay's strike, which led to a rebound from Davy Klaassen in added time.

#4 Mason Mount - England

Mount against Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Mason Mount played a total of 70 minutes as the Three Lions of England secured an emphatic 6-2 win over Iran.

Mount operated in a midfield trio that included Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. While the Chelsea player didn't register a goal or an assist in the encounter, his overall display was impressive.

• 100% dribbles completed (2/2)

• 100% tackles won (1/1)

• 100% duels won (7/7)

• 100% long passes completed (3/3)

• 1 chance created

• 4 recoveries

• 4 fouls won (most)



He had a 100% dribble success rate in the first half, alongside winning 100% of his tackles, four recoveries, seven ground duels and a chance created.

#3 Christian Pulisic - USMNT

Pulisic against Wales: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Chelsea winger was also instrumental in his national team picking up a point against Wales during their Group B opener.

Christian Pulisic created a lovely assist for Timothy Weah to put the United States of America ahead in the 36th minute.

He was also a constant threat to the Welsh defenders, especially from the wings. Pulisic made a total of 216 touches, completing five dribbles and receiving 11 line-breaking passes.

#2 Kalidou Koulibaly - Senegal

Koulibaly against Netherlands: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Despite his national team being on the losing side during their opening game in Qatar, Kalidou Koulibaly was one of Senegal's stand-out performers.

The Chelsea defender was able to marshal his team's backline, which kept the highly explosive Netherlands attack quiet for close to 84 minutes.

• 100% tackles won (2/2)

• 8 clearances

• 8 long passes completed

• 7 passes into the final 3rd

• 6 recoveries

• 5 duels won

• 1 interception

• 1 block



He had a 100% tackle success rate throughout the game. He also registered six ball recoveries, five duels won, eight clearances, and one interception.

#1 Raheem Sterling - England

England v IR Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Chelsea winger was on the scoresheet for the Three Lions of England as they trashed Iran 6-2.

Prior to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Raheem Sterling had been unimpressive in games for Graham Potter's Blues team. However, the winger looked like a different player against Iran.

The 27-year-old forward scored England's third goal of the encounter, reaching Harry Kane's cross in the 45th minute. He also turned provider for Bukayo Saka's second of the game and England's fourth.

Sterling completed two out of his three attempted dribbles during the game. He also had a pass accuracy rate of 86.2% while completing 25 passes.

