Ranking FC Barcelona's 2019 summer arrivals | La Liga 2019-20

FC Barcelona have strengthened their squad significantly this summer

The 2018-19 season saw FC Barcelona winning La Liga for the second year in a row. However, this was overshadowed by their shocking loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, and their unexpected loss to Valencia in the finals of the Copa del Rey.

This summer, the Catalan side looked to strengthen their side by purchasing several players to fill the plugs in their team.

With half of the season completed, and these new players adapted to their new role at Camp Nou, here are all four of FC Barcelona's new summer arrivals listed from worst to best.

#4 Junior Firpo

Firpo has had his highs and lows so far in the Camp Nou

Being the back-up to Jordi Alba, arguably the best left-back in the world, is very difficult. This summer, FC Barcelona bought Junior Firpo from Real Betis to take on the role.

With Jordi Alba’s injury early in the season, Firpo got ample amount of opportunities to prove himself. While he has shown great promise, with his sound defending, solid passing ability, and lightning pace, it is evident that he will take some time to settle in the Barcelona way of play.

In Real Betis, Firpo was the star of the team, going upfield and taking on defenders often from the left flank. By doing so, he was able to create chances regularly for Real Betis, scoring 5 goals and providing 8 assists last season. At Barcelona, he does not have the same confidence to move upfield and when he does, he is often stagnant.

Overall however, for a mere €18 million, Firpo is not by any means a bad deal, considering the fact that the young left-back will likely perform better as he adapts to the Camp Nou.

