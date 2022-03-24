Ranking the five most-skilled players in Barcelona history

Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in football. The La Liga giants have seen some of the greatest footballers don their famous red and blue jerseys over the years.

Barcelona emerged as the epitome of possession-based football in the first decade of the 21st century. Under manager Pep Guardiola, they played the style of football that almost everyone else wanted to emulate.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Barcelona have been named best club of the decade, according to IFFHS Barcelona have been named best club of the decade, according to IFFHS 🏆 https://t.co/bFQUg1vgTg

Barcelona have a lengthy list of legendary players in its rank

No club has seen talented players from all over the club join its ranks generation after generation like the Catalans have. Over the years, Barcelona have seen some of the very best players of their generation play for them in La Liga.

The club has seen its players win the Ballon d'Or 12 times, more than any other team. For the first two decades of the 21st century, a player had to be built differently to even make it into the ranks of the club.

On that note, here we take a look at the five most skilled players in Barcelona history (in no particular order).

Honorable mentions -

Andres Iniesta, Patrick Kluivert, Hristo Stoichkov, Luis Figo, Rivaldo, Romario, Diego Maradona, Gheorghe Hagi (the last two excluded because of their short stints with the club)

#5 Neymar

Neymar left Barcelona as the world's most expensive player in 2017

Neymar is one of the most entertaining players to watch in action. The Brazilian forward is comfortable playing at any position in the final third. He brings just the right balance of creativity and goal-scoring prowess to the table.

He began his career at Brazilian club Santos and made a name for himself at an early age with his finishing skills. He also won the Puskas Award in 2011 as a 19-year-old and move to Barcelona in 2013. He shot to stardom during his four-year spell with the Blaugrana, winning the treble in his second season with the Catalans.

While injuries have played a part in limiting his involvement on the pitch, whenever fully fit, he is one of the most dangerous players. His use of flicks, tricks, and feints help him overcome defenders with ease to create goalscoring opportunities.

#4 Michael Laudrup

Michael Laudrup played for Real Madrid and Barcelona

While not a household name, Michael Laudrup is right at the top of the most-highly talented players to ever play for Blaugrana. The Danish midfielder was part of the Dream Team under Johan Cruyff and won the La Liga title four years in a row.

While not a prolific goalscorer, his best qualities were on display while in possession of the ball. He was great with the ball at his feet and possessed a great array of passes under his belt. He could really do it all, dribbling, passing, creating chances, picking up assists, and scoring goals.

He was often ranked as one of the most technically gifted players of his generation. He is often credited with popularizing the skill move, 'Croqueta', in football. He not only holds the title of the best Danish footballer of all time but was also voted the best Danish sports star in 2021.

#3 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is Barcelona's leading goalscorer of all-time

Lionel Messi is without a doubt one of the greatest players of all time. The Argentine forward has scored so many goals (759) throughout his career that his other skills don't get talked about that much.

The diminutive forward has a low center of gravity which allows him to slalom past defenders with ease. He is often the favorite to come out on top in a one-on-one situation.

Messi is referred to as La Pulga on multiple occasions. This is due to his trademark accelerating runs with the ball at his feet, displaying great ball control at top speed. He is also one of the best players on the pitch to link up with his teammates as displayed by his 278 assists.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi dribbling. This was the 2007-2008 season. Lionel Messi dribbling. This was the 2007-2008 season. https://t.co/0KBhtKQCZW

He has adapted himself to play a more reserved role recently for Paris Saint-Germain. He has been equally effective in the playmaker role, which still allows us to see glimpses of his dribbling prodigy.

#2 Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho is one of the most well-known footballers in the world

Ronaldinho is well known for taking to the pitch with a huge smile on his face. But his opponents got a taste of just how ruthless the Brazilian forward could be on the pitch despite his cheerful demeanor.

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner brought a lot of flair and finesse to the pitch. He was well accustomed to performing any trick on the pitch. He could often be seen implementing 'Elastico' to bamboozle his opponents.

His penchant for nutmegs, step-overs, feints and dribbling ability combined with his technical abilities, pace, and ball control made it almost impossible to mark him. He made flashy moves such as back–heels, bicycle kicks, and no-look passes child's play but most importantly he delivered the results.

It is an honor to have anything named after yourself and Ronaldinho's trademark elastico move is sometimes referred to as 'The Gaucho' in Nigeria.

#1 Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff was a revolutionary figure in football history

Johan Cruyff holds a unique place in world football and has left a great legacy as an exceptional player and successful manager. Though he spent the majority of his career at his boyhood club Ajax, he was a great influence at Barcelona. He won his third and final Ballon d'Or in 1974 with the Catalan club.

The Dutch legend possessed a brilliant footballing brain and is often credited with pioneering the much-utilized false 9 role in football. Though he might be the flashiest player on this list, his real skill was in making his brand of football look effortless.

He was the first player to win the Ballon d'Or three times, in 1971, 1973, and 1974. He also perfected the now well-known Cruyff turn, implementing it against Sweden in the 1974 World Cup.

Edited by Aditya Singh