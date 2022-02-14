Ranking the five players with most goals in UCL round of 16 fixtures history | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

UEFA Champions League or UCL is the elite football club competition in Europe. Clubs like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, who do not face much competition in domestic leagues, sweat it out for continental glory.

The competition also brings some of the best players in Europe head-to-head against each other for some interesting matchups. While the group stage of the competition is not intensely competitive, the round of 16 is an interesting stage of the competition.

Several big clubs, including league winners, have been eliminated from this two-legged tie over the past few editions of the tournament.

The UCL round of 16 first-leg fixtures for this season returns this week. This season, two clubs out of PSG, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Inter Milan will be sent home packing from round 16 fixtures.

On that note, here we take a look at the five players with the most goals at this stage of the competition so far.

#5 Karim Benzema - 11 goals in UCL round of 16 fixtures

Karim Benzema has won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid

Karim Benzema is one of the most consistent strikers of his generation and has enjoyed a fruitful spell with Real Madrid. The French striker never won the top scorer's award in UCL but finished as the joint top assist provider (5) in the 2011-12 edition.

He has won the competition four times with Los Blancos, including three consecutive between 2016 and 2018. He scored his first goal in round of 16 during his spell with Lyon in the 2007-08 campaign.

Since then, he has found the back of the net 11 times at this stage of the competition. Given his current form, he is the favorite to score against PSG in the first leg.

#4 Thomas Muller - 12 goals in UCL round of 16 fixtures

Thomas Muller scores goals every now and then

While Thomas Muller has made a name for himself with his goal-creating abilities, he is also a capable scorer of goals himself. He is one of just eight players to reach the 50-goal mark in UCL, with 12 of them coming in the round of 16 fixtures.

He has won the Champions League twice with Bayern Munich, with the club winning the treble on both occasions in 2012 and 2020. The German forward remains a key member of the Bundesliga club and is expected to shine against Red Bull Salzburg.

