5 famous footballers who played for PSG and Real Madrid

Real Madrid drew PSG in their 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixture. The clash between the two titans is a standout fixture of the knockout stage. This will not be the first time Real Madrid and PSG will face each other at this stage of the competition, though.

Real Madrid hold a slender 4-3 advantage against the Parisiens in the Champions League. Both teams are doing well in their respective leagues. While Madrid are the league leaders in La Liga, PSG have been the dominant side in Ligue 1 this season. Los Blancos are the traditional powerhouses in European football, while PSG are a rising superpower.

GOAL @goal PSG DRAW REAL MADRID.



Lionel Messi is heading back to Spain after all 👀 PSG DRAW REAL MADRID.Lionel Messi is heading back to Spain after all 👀 https://t.co/TEuMK6LUCR

While Lionel Messi will be back in Spain for this highly anticipated clash against a familiar foe, for some players it will be a meeting with former teammates. With the stage set for an exciting two-legged round of 16 fixture between the two teams, we take a look at the top five players to have featured for both clubs.

Note: David Beckham is excluded from this list, as he only made a handful of appearances for PSG.

#5 Claude Makelele | Real Madrid 2000-2003; PSG 2008-2011

Makelele won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Claude Makelele is often regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the history of the game. He is credited with redefining the role of a defensive midfielder during his spell with Chelsea.

The Frenchman's move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2000 was somewhat controversial. That's because he refused to train with Celta Vigo and held out for a transfer to the Madrid giants.

He joined the club for €14 million, a bargain amount, and went on to enjoy the best spell of his career in Madrid. He won seven trophies with the La Liga giants, including the Champions League in 2002.

Premier League @premierleague



Today we focus on Claude Makelele, who redefined the defensive midfield role while at



👉 preml.ge/z8jkut During #BlackHistoryMonth , we are highlighting the contributions that players of African and Caribbean descent have made to the #PL Today we focus on Claude Makelele, who redefined the defensive midfield role while at @ChelseaFC During #BlackHistoryMonth, we are highlighting the contributions that players of African and Caribbean descent have made to the #PLToday we focus on Claude Makelele, who redefined the defensive midfield role while at @ChelseaFC 👉 preml.ge/z8jkut https://t.co/bhbp6hodwB

Makelele left Real Madrid in 2003 for Chelsea and after a successful five-year stint in the Premier League, where his defensive prowess made him a club legend, he signed for PSG in 2008.

While he did not have a trophy-laden spell with the Parisians, Makelele won the Coupe de France with them before retiring in 2011.

#4 Gabriel Heinze | PSG 2001-2004; Real Madrid 2007-2009

Gabriel Heinze has taken up coaching after a fairly successful career as a player.

Gabriel Heinze is the only exception on our list to have played for PSG first and then joined Real Madrid subsequently. The Argentine defender, who mostly played as a left-back, had multiple spells at both clubs, spending three seasons with PSG and two at Real Madrid.

He scored a penalty in the shootout of the 2003-04 Coupe de France semi-final against FC Nantes. Heinze helped the club went on to win the cup, which was their first silverware of the 21st century.

He failed to break into the first team at Real Madrid, though, making 44 appearances in La Liga in two seasons. He won the La Liga in his debut season, and after just two seasons there, returned to Ligue 1 with Marseille.

