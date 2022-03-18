Ranking four players with most Premier League assists since September 2013

The English Premier League is one of the most competitive and interesting tournaments in football. The league boasts of some of the biggest names in global sports, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Frank Lampard, Thierry Henry, and others having featured in it.

Clubs in the Premier League are known to be ever-ready to splash the cash whenever they feel it is necessary. In the last decade, playmakers like Cesc Fabregas, Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, and others have made big-money moves to sides in the English top-flight.

These are some of the best creators in world football, and they have left their marks in Premier League history. Its not just the number of goals that shows a player's true value. The number of assists is also a key indicator of on-field performance.

On that note, let's look at four players with most Premier League assists since September 2013.

#4 Mesut Ozil (54 assists)

Mesut Ozil had been sensational for Arsenal

German playmaker Mesut Ozil moved to Arsenal from Real Madrid for around €47 million in September 2013. At the time of his arrival at North London, Ozil was one of the best attacking midfielders in the world. In his time at the Emirates, Ozil provided 54 assists in the Premier League for Arsenal.

Ozil managed nine assists in his debut season in the league, heralding the start of a fruitful time at the Emirates. He helped the club end a nine-year trophy drought with the FA Cup. He had his best season in the English top-flight in 2015/16, when he scored six goals and made 19 assists in 35 appearances for the Gunners.

Rนttø @ezrandez Mesut Ozil - the only player in history to be top assister in a season in:



- Bundesliga

- La Liga

- Premier League

- Champions League

- World Cup

- Euros



He doesn't get enough credit for what he's done in his career. Mesut Ozil - the only player in history to be top assister in a season in:- Bundesliga - La Liga - Premier League - Champions League - World Cup- Euros He doesn't get enough credit for what he's done in his career. https://t.co/U449L4HmUc

Ozil was at Arsenal for seven years before he left the club for Fenerbahce on a free transfer. The German midfielder enjoyed quite a successful spell at the Emirates Stadium. He won the FA Cup four times and the FA Community Shield two times in his time with the club.

#3 David Silva (63 assists)

David Silva made a huge impact in EPL

Manchester City great David Silva made such an impact at his club that he had a statue built in his honour after leaving the team. Silva joined Manchester City from Valencia in 2010 as part of the revolution that made them a powerhouse of the English game.

David Silva had just won the 2010 FIFA World Cup when he moved to Manchester City, and he was an instant success at the club. Silva registered 62 assists between September 2013 and 2020, when he left the team.

He recorded his best assist tallies for the club in 2015-16 and 2017-18 when he contributed 11 assists. He also recorded 10 assists in his final season at the club in 2019-20.

David Silva led Manchester City to four league titles, two FA Cups, and five Carabao Cup titles. The Spaniard enjoyed a hugely successful stint at the Etihad Stadium, and was a huge part of the club's success.

#2 Christian Eriksen (63 assists)

Christian Eriksen had a great time with Tottenham Hotspur

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen first moved to the English top-flight from Ajax Amsterdam in 2013 when he joined Tottenham Hotspur. He enjoyed his best period at White Hart Lane under Mauricio Pochettino before leaving the club in 2020.

Eriksen has contributed 63 assists so far in the Premier League, a tally bettered only by 17 others. The midfielder enjoyed his most productive season assist-wise in 2016-17, when he provided 15 assists for Tottenham Hotspur. He delivered 13 assists in 2015-16 and 12 assists in the 2018-19 season for the side.

In his time as a Tottenham player, Eriksen was one of the best attacking midfield players in English football.

GOAL @goal



His last Premier League assist was 818 days ago Christian Eriksen provides his first assist since returning to the Premier LeagueHis last Premier League assist was 818 days ago Christian Eriksen provides his first assist since returning to the Premier League 👏His last Premier League assist was 818 days ago 😳 https://t.co/AkZVY0GqwQ

Eriksen moved to Inter Milan from Tottenham in 2020 and won the Italian Serie A in 2021. The midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest in Euro 2020 and was released by the Italian side. He returned to the Premier League in 2022 with Brentford, and has provided one assist in three appearances for the London-based side.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (81 assists)

Kevin de Bruyne has been a very effective player in Premier League since 2013

Like Christian Eriksen, Kevin De Bruyne has featured for two sides in the English Premier League. The Belgian midfielder was signed from KRC Genk by Chelsea at age 21 and first appeared in the English top-flight in 2013. He contributed two assists in three appearances in his debut season as a Chelsea player.

De Bruyne really became a Premier League icon after he completed a move to Manchester City in 2015. The midfielder has contributed 80 assists in total in the Premier League.

He contributed 18 assists in the 2016-17 season and 16 assists in the 2017-18 season. His best tally, however, came in the 2019-20 season when he recorded 20 assists for Manchester City.

De Bruyne has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League. The Belgian playmaker has won the Premier League three times already in his career.

