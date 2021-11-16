Ranking France's 4 Ballon d'Or winners of all time

World champions France currently boast incredible strength and depth on paper with superstars in every position. They are proving to be a dominant side in the last few years and have won the UEFA Nations League 2021 few months ago.

Being one of the strongest footballing nations in the world, they have won the World Cup twice, in 1998 and 2018. They have also been crowned European champions twice, in 1984 and 2000.

France has also been home to some of the greatest players in world football over the years. They have been producing and developing world beaters in the game who have amazed us with their raw skill and caliber to dominate their opponents.

The Ballon d'Or is awarded by 'France Football' - a magazine based out of France. It is awarded to the best footballer on the planet and many great footballers have claimed the prestigious prize over time.

Four French footballers have gotten their hands on the award over time. Out of these four, one of them has won the award thrice. On that note, let us take a look into

France's 4 Ballon d'Or winners

#4 Raymond Kopa - 1958

Raymond Kopa was the first ever Frenchman to win the Ballon d'Or in 1958. Image credits : Getty images

Known as the 'Little Napolean', Raymond Kopa was the first footballer from France to get their hands on the Ballon d'Or award. The Frenchman won the award in 1958 and has enjoyed podium finishes numerous times in his esteemed career. Kopa lost out to Sir Stanley Matthews by just three points in the inaugural 1956 Ballon d'Or.

Mihir / IG: @pelesburner10 @pelesburner Most Assists in a Single World Cup:

1. 1958 Raymond Kopa - 7

T2. 1970 Pelé - 6

T2. 1958 Didi - 6

T2. 1954 Fritz Walter - 6 Most Assists in a Single World Cup:1. 1958 Raymond Kopa - 7T2. 1970 Pelé - 6T2. 1958 Didi - 6T2. 1954 Fritz Walter - 6 https://t.co/Ry2PRLlG65

Kopa was known for his exploits with Real Madrid, mesmerizing the audience with his dribbling and playmaking. He was a key part of the Los Blancos team which went on to make history on the European circuit in 1950s. They won five consecutive European cups.

Kopa almost always broke into the top three of the Ballon d'Or during his tenure, which shows his dominance.

#3 Jean-Pierre Papin - 1991

Golden Foot - Press Conference

Jean-Pierre Papin was known as 'papinades' to his fans for his explosive ability in front of goal. The former French striker was one of the best in the business in the early 1990s. He found the net quite often with his effectiveness in front of goal. Papin was a deadly striker back in the days and a threat to be reckoned with in the final third.

Matt Spiro @mattspiro Giroud has scored at least one goal in all of his last 6 starts for France, best run since Papin in 1991 (L'Equipe) Giroud has scored at least one goal in all of his last 6 starts for France, best run since Papin in 1991 (L'Equipe) https://t.co/UQIm12OuD1

Papin is the only footballer playing from a French club to win the Ballon d'Or award. He won the award while featuring for Marseille. For his nation, he racked up 30 goals in 54 appearances.

