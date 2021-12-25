Ranking Germany's 5 greatest footballers of the 21st century 

Germany are one of the most successful teams in international football. They have won four FIFA World Cups, three UEFA European Championships and one Confederations Cup. They have also finished runners-up four times at the World Cup and thrice at the Euros.

The likes of Karl-Heinze Rummenigge, Lothar Matthaus, Gerd Muller and Matthias Sammer, among others, have worn German colours and tasted success. Franz Beckenbauer was arguably the most influential and impactful of them all. He captained the team to international as well as European glory.

DW Sports @dw_sports Franz Beckenbauer turns 76 today.



🏆 1972 Euros

🏆 1972 Ballon d’Or

🏆 1974 World Cup

🏆 1974 European Cup

🏆 1975 European Cup

🏆 1976 European Cup

🏆 1976 Ballon d’Or

🏆 1990 World Cup (coach)



One of the all-time football greats. Franz Beckenbauer turns 76 today.🏆 1972 Euros🏆 1972 Ballon d’Or🏆 1974 World Cup🏆 1974 European Cup🏆 1975 European Cup🏆 1976 European Cup🏆 1976 Ballon d’Or🏆 1990 World Cup (coach)One of the all-time football greats. https://t.co/MbptIZJfaj

Players like Miroslav Klose, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Michael Ballack and Mats Hummels have been good torch-bearers for the national team in recent times. Germany have and should continue to produce exciting young talent year after year.

On that note, here's a look at Germany's five greatest players in the 21st century:

#5 Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil in action for Germany during the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Mesut Ozil was born in Gelsenkirchen, West Germany, in 1988. He came through the ranks at Schalke 04, and debuted for them in 2006. Ozil has represented various clubs, including Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Fenerbahce.

Ozil has won five domestic cups and one league title. He has played 631 total games so far, scoring 113 goals and providing 221 assists. He is known for his vision, passing range, unique ball-kicking technique and ability to play the final ball.

The assist-king has topped several charts in his career, including the assists charts at the FIFA World Cup, Premier League and La Liga, among others.

kojo help @kwadwosamuel101 🚨DID YOU KNOW: Mesut Ozil is the only player in history who has been Top Assist Provider in Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Champions League, Europa League, Euro Cup and World Cup. 👏🔥 🚨DID YOU KNOW: Mesut Ozil is the only player in history who has been Top Assist Provider in Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Champions League, Europa League, Euro Cup and World Cup. 👏🔥 https://t.co/zwBXy0rOVG

Ozil has provided some gorgeous assists over the years. In a game for Arsenal against Aston Villa, the German produced a sublime flick to send Olivier Giroud through on goal. The Frenchman obliged and scored.

VBET UK @VBET_uk



🅰️



Who remembers when #Arsenal against Aston Villa hosted one of the greatest Premier League assists of all time? 😍🅰️ @MesutOzil1088 Who remembers when #Arsenal against Aston Villa hosted one of the greatest Premier League assists of all time? 😍🅰️ @MesutOzil1088 https://t.co/Pxu6Fjo2hA

Ozil also scored a stunning goal for Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League against Ludogorets Razgrad. He ran half the length of the pitch before dummying to beat two defenders, and slotting the ball into an empty net.

Ozil had six great years at the highest level during which he created moments of magic for both club and country. The German currently plays for Fenerbahce in the Turkish League, and will hope to end the season strongly.

#4 Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos in action for Germany

Toni Kroos was born in Greifswald, East Germany, in 1990. He came through the ranks at Bayern Munich, and made his senior debut with them in 2007. Seven years later, he joined Real Madrid, and has since been one of the most important midfielders in their history.

The German has won five league titles, two domestic cups, five FIFA Club World Cups and four UEFA Champions League titles. He has played 625 club games, scoring 70 goals and assisting 150. Kroos has also played 106 games for Germany, scoring 17 and assisting 19.

Toni Kroos won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany. He scored two and assisted four in his team's triumphant campaign.

DW Sports @dw_sports BREAKING:



Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from international football.



The midfielder won the 2014 World Cup with Germany. 🇩🇪🏆 BREAKING:Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from international football.The midfielder won the 2014 World Cup with Germany. 🇩🇪🏆 https://t.co/My9spds2nR

Kroos is also great at striking the ball, which he showed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The German scored a last-ditch free-kick against Sweden in the group stage to keep his team in contention for a place in the knockout rounds.

TheRMadridTV @TheRMadridTV_ Throwback to 2018 World Cup, When Germany lost their opening game against Mexico, and they needed a win against Sweden.



It's 1-1 & the last minute on the Clock, and Toni Kroos DID THIS:

Throwback to 2018 World Cup, When Germany lost their opening game against Mexico, and they needed a win against Sweden.It's 1-1 & the last minute on the Clock, and Toni Kroos DID THIS: https://t.co/rv8SOri8B5

Kroos announced his retirement from international football this year following Germany's 2-0 loss to England in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020. He is still going strong for Real Madrid, who are comfortably atop the La Liga table.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav