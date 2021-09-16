Ranking Inter Milan's 5 best players against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Serie A holders Inter Milan kicked off their 2021-22 Champions League campaign on Wednesday night at the San Siro. The Nerazzurri welcomed 13-time winners Real Madrid into town and did their best to snatch points off them. Unfortunately for the home supporters, Los Blancos substitute Rodrygo stepped up in the 89th minute to lead his team to victory. The Brazilian latched on to new-signing Eduardo Camavinga’s cut-back to seal a 1-0 win for Real Madrid.

Inter, who were defeated twice in the group stage by Los Blancos in 2020-21, fought long and hard for the entirety of the match. Unfortunately, a lapse in concentration in the final stretch kept them from opening their account in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Many Inter players were impressive in their Group D opener against Real Madrid, and today we are going to pick the best of the bunch. Now, without further ado, let's take a look at Inter’s top five players in their opening-day defeat against Los Blancos.

#5 Alessandro Bastoni

Inter Milan went with three centre-backs in defense night against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Alessandro Bastoni, who was deployed as a left centre-back, put on a respectable show. The 22-year-old Italian defender was tireless throughout the 90 minutes and played a significant part in suffocating the Real Madrid attackers.

Thanks to his tenacity, the likes of Karim Benzema and Lucas Vazquez, did not have much joy on the right-hand side. Bastoni was always there to cut off their passing lanes inside or just outside the box.

The defender was also a threat in the opposition box during corners and came mighty close to converting from a ruckus in the second half. Bastoni may not have been able to secure a win for Inter, but his performance was far from disappointing.

#4 Hakan Calhanoglu

Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu operated on the left-hand side of the pitch against Real Madrid on Wednesday and kept the game ticking. While the right side of Inter’s midfield remained stagnant for the majority of the match, Calhanoglu made sure there was some initiative on the left.

Thanks to his passing, Inter created plenty of chances in the first half, but neither Edin Dzeko nor Lautaro Martinez could finish them off. Calhanoglu even floated a perfect corner in the second half, only for Dzeko to hit it directly at Real Madrid 'keeper Thibaut Courtois.

