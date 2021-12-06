Ranking the last 5 players to score four goals in a Bundesliga game 

To score four goals in a match is truly remarkable and Patrick Schick learned that recently in the Bundesliga. The Czech Republic striker hit a quadruple against Greuther Furth on Saturday (December 4) as Bayer Leverkusen won 7-1.

Only a handful of players have ever managed to achieve the feat in the German top-flight before despite it being over 58 years old. Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller alone has scored four or more goals on 13 different occasions. Meanwhile Jurgen Klinsmann and Jupp Heynckes are some other big names who have netted quadruples in the Bundesliga.

Here, we'll look at the last five players who struck four goals in a Bundesliga game:

#5 Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) vs Fortuna Dusseldorf - Oct '18

Luka Jovic was incredible for Frankfurt in the 2018-19 Bundesliga season.

Contrary to his current struggles, Luka Jovic was a different beast during his first stint at Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 36 goals in 75 games. Among his blistering exploits was a five-goal salvo against Fortuna Dusseldorf during the 2018-19 season as the Eagles ran out 7-1 victors.

SPORF @Sporf



26’ ⚽️ Luka Jovic

34’ ⚽️ Luka Jovic

55’ ⚽️ Luka Jovic

69’ ⚽️ Luka Jovic

72’ ⚽️ Luka Jovic



🔥 First player in



😳 He’s only 20 years old. @Eintracht 7-1 @F9526’ ⚽️ Luka Jovic34’ ⚽️ Luka Jovic55’ ⚽️ Luka Jovic69’ ⚽️ Luka Jovic72’ ⚽️ Luka Jovic🔥 First player in @Eintracht history to score 5 goals in a @Bundesliga_EN match.😳 He’s only 20 years old. ✅ @Eintracht 7-1 @F95 26’ ⚽️ Luka Jovic 34’ ⚽️ Luka Jovic 55’ ⚽️ Luka Jovic 69’ ⚽️ Luka Jovic 72’ ⚽️ Luka Jovic 🔥 First player in @Eintracht history to score 5 goals in a @Bundesliga_EN match.😳 He’s only 20 years old. https://t.co/7PGmMTGG25

Jovic was in inspired form that evening, taking the visitors to the cleaners with a fearsome attacking display. He became just the 11th player in history to net five Bundesliga goals in a game. Jovic was also the first to score five times since Robert Lewandowski's incredible display against Wolfsburg in 2015.

#4 Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim) vs Borussia Dortmund - Jun '20

Andrej Kramaric destroyed Borussia Dortmund with his four-goal salvo.

The last matchday of a league season is always special, for you get to see many unexpected results, like this one here. Hoffenheim thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 at Signal Iduna Park on matchday 38 of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season, with Andrej Kramaric scoring all four goals!

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Hoffenheim FT:



⚽️ Kramaric

⚽️ Kramaric

⚽️ Kramaric

⚽️ Kramaric



Andrej Kramaric scores FOUR goals as Borussia Dortmund lose their final game of the season. Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Hoffenheim FT:⚽️ Kramaric⚽️ Kramaric⚽️ Kramaric⚽️ KramaricAndrej Kramaric scores FOUR goals as Borussia Dortmund lose their final game of the season. https://t.co/DhnXcDzBJJ

Amid a shocking lack of intent from the home side, the Croatian constantly caught BVB napping, slicing through their anemic defense like a knife through butter.

Kramaric had only struck four times in the entire campaign coming into the match, but doubled his tally on the final day of the Bundesliga season!

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra