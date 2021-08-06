Ranking Lionel Messi's 5 best goals at Barcelona

It is the end of an era at Barcelona. Club legend Lionel Messi has reached the end of the road in the Catalan capital. Barca have released an official statement on their social media handles clarifying that they've decided to part ways with the Argentine amid their economic struggles.

This brings to an end a relationship that has lasted for over 21 years. Lionel Messi joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old kid in 2000. He broke through the ranks and made his way into the senior team in 2004. With a whopping 672 goals and 305 assists to his name from 778 appearances, he is without a doubt the greatest player in the Blaugrana's history.

The Argentine's stint at Camp Nou was full of iconic deeds. He scored some of the most brilliant goals the football world has seen and those memories will remain in the hearts of the fans forever. As he prepares his farewell message, we've decided to take a look at five of his most memorable goals in the Barcelona jersey.

#5 Real Madrid vs Barcelona (UCL semi-final, 2011)

A beautiful solo goal scored in the biggest club fixture

It was during those tense El Clasico years when Jose Mourinho was Real Madrid manager. Barcelona locked horns with their bitter rivals for the chance to reach the Champions League final. As expected, there were a lot of fights, bookings, rough tackles and bust-ups but that couldn't stop Lionel Messi from scoring one of the finest goals of his career.

Eleven minutes after putting the Blaugrana ahead, the Argentine returned with more magic - receiving the ball from Sergio Busquets in the center and dancing round the whole Real Madrid defense to score a breath-taking solo effort. The likes of Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Arbeloa, Lassana Diarra and Marcelo were left chasing the dust, leaving Iker Casillas helpless in goal.

#4 Barcelona vs Liverpool (UCL semi-final, 2019)

Leo proved he can do it with free kicks as well

Lionel Messi's performance in the first leg of the 2019 Champions League semi-final clash with Liverpool will remain one of the highlights of his career. The Argentine put his name on the scoresheet in the 75th minute when he doubled Barcelona's lead following Luis Suarez's first-half effort but his second goal of the night proved to be the real deal.

Barca were awarded a free-kick close to the center of the pitch in the 82nd minute. Messi shocked everyone when he stepped up and sent the ball crashing into the back of the net from 35 yards out. The effort was perfectly directed such that Alisson Becker stood no chance despite his massive jump.

