Ranking Lionel Messi's 5 best performances for Barcelona

It is the end of an era. Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona.

After a long-drawn saga that witnessed explosive burofaxes, scathing interviews, and a high-profile election, Lionel Messi was set to stay at the club after Bartomeu's exit.

In a shocking turn of events, however, an official statement from the club has revealed that Barcelona will not be able to renew Lionel Messi's contract. The calm before the storm has now come to a decisive end, and Barcelona face a struggle to remain in Europe's elite without their talismanic behemoth.

Lionel Messi has given Barcelona their greatest moments

Without a shadow of a doubt, Lionel Messi is the greatest player in Barcelona's history. Messi's departure will mark the beginning of another transition period for the Catalans and will have a massive impact on La Liga's fortunes.

Lionel Messi has produced some of the greatest spectacles in Barcelona's history and has often inspired them to glory in both Spain and Europe. Here is a look at the great man's five best performances for Barcelona.

#5 Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal (UEFA Champions League 2009-10)

Lionel Messi ripped Arsenal apart

Lionel Messi was already renowned as a legend in the making when he faced Arsenal at 23 years of age in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners were a formidable European force at the time and stunned the Camp Nou by taking the lead 18 minutes into the game.

Lionel Messi was in no mood for an upset, however, and equalised for Barcelona only three minutes later. The Argentine wreaked havoc with a first-half hat-trick and effectively ended the tie before it even began.

Messi went on to add a fourth goal in the 88th minute and received a stunning ovation from an ecstatic Camp Nou crowd. The young Argentine's performance garnered praise for Arsene Wenger himself, who claimed after the game that Lionel Messi would go on to become one of the best in history.

#4 Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (La Liga, 2016-17)

Lionel Messi scored a decisive goal against Real Madrid

Lionel Messi has numerous great goals against an array of big teams, but he often saves his finest for Real Madrid. Barcelona have been fairly impressive in El Clasico over the past decade and have Lionel Messi to thank for much of their success.

The year 2017 saw the end of Luis Enrique's reign and the beginning of a new era at Barcelona. The Catalans found themselves level with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu at half-time and faced a difficult battle for the league. Goals from Ivan Rakitic and James Rodriguez in the second half did add some intrigue to the tie, but they left the balance of power unchanged.

Sparking life into a football match is easier said than done, but not when you're Lionel Messi. The Barcelona legend scored an emphatic winner in stoppage-time and followed through with one of the most iconic celebrations in footballing history.

Also Read: Ranking the 5 players with most Ballon d'Or top 3 appearances

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi