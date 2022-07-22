Ranking Liverpool's 5 best players against RB Leipzig | Pre-season 2022-23

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool traveled to Germany to take on Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in their third pre-season encounter of the summer on Thursday evening (July 21).

Coming into the match on the back of a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, the Reds played with supreme confidence and ultimately walked away with a commanding 0-5 victory. New signing Darwin Nunez stole the show with a four-goal haul, while Mohamed Salah netted the other.

Liverpool, as expected, started the game on the front foot. They pressed high up the pitch and almost broke the deadlock inside the opening minute. Had Peter Gulacsi not rushed off his line to collect the ball, Roberto Firmino would have had a clear chance to put the visitors ahead. Seven minutes later, the Merseyside giants deservedly pulled ahead, with Salah converting calmly from the centre of the box.

The Egypt international got another opportunity just four minutes later, but this time, Gulacsi positioned himself well and collected the ball at his near post. After an energetic start, Liverpool decided to slow down the tempo of the game. RB Leipzig enjoyed more possession past the 15-minute mark but could not make the most of it.

The Anfield outfit upped the tempo once again in the final 10 minutes of the first half, creating a couple of goalscoring opportunities through Thiago and Luis Diaz. Leipzig responded with an attack of their own in the 42nd minute via Angelino. His curling effort from the edge of the area ultimately fizzled over the bar, but it had Liverpool keeper Adrian worried for a moment.

Klopp made a host of changes at half time, including bringing on Darwin Nunez for Firmino. Two minutes after coming on, the Uruguayan scored his first-ever goal for the Reds from the penalty spot. In the 51st minute, Nunez found himself through on goal following a spell of susceptible defending from the hosts. Confident as ever, he found the bottom-left corner with a low shot.

The former Benfica man completed his hat-trick in the 68th minute, tapping home Harvey Elliot’s inviting ball inside the box. The goal sealed Leipzig’s fate and that showed on the pitch. The hosts looked lethargic at times, loose in possession, and were seemingly waiting for the final whistle to blow. Unluckily for them, Nunez was still not finished.

The Uruguay international scored his fourth and Liverpool’s fifth goal in the dying embers of the match, finding the back of the net with a right-footed curling effort. It was hit straight at the keeper, who could not keep it out.

It was a rousing display by the Merseyside giants in Germany on Thursday night and here are the five players who stood out.

#5 Thiago

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Liverpool's Thiago is hailed as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and deservedly so.

The Spaniard brings creativity as well as control to the Reds’ midfield, a concoction that very few players are capable of cooking up.

Against Leipzig, Thiago acted as the metronome of the team. Except for having a go at goal in the 38th minute, Thiago did not venture into the attacking third all that much.

He benefitted from the mellow pace of the game and kept Leipzig from settling on the ball.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold

RB Leipzig v Liverpool FC - Pre-Season Test Match

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was as sure-footed as ever against Leipzig.

He did not bombard the opposition box with crosses, but his overall gameplay was a lot more refined.

SPORF @Sporf Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson have 90 assists combined since the beginning of 2017/18... 🤯



𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙛𝙪𝙡𝙡𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙘 🪄 Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson have 90 assists combined since the beginning of 2017/18... 🤯𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙛𝙪𝙡𝙡𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙘 🪄 https://t.co/bf1JbLsfuQ

The Englishman tracked back religiously, cut out the passing lanes, and always seemed to be on the lookout for the final pass.

His most notable contribution came in the 51st minute when he released Nunez for the summer signing's second goal of the evening. The pass from the inside-right channel was perfectly weighted and set up the striker for a thunderous finish.

#3 Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Preseason Friendly

New signing Fabio Carvalho showed why he is rated so highly by fans and pundits alike following his display against RB Leipzig.

Introduced in place of Diaz in the 60th minute, Carvalho immediately injected the Liverpool team with confidence. He pressed hard, made some smart runs, and eventually provided the assist of the match in the 90th minute.

Using his head, he flicked the ball over his marker and took it into the opposition half. C

Continuing his run, the former Fulham star carried it close to the “D” before laying it off for Nunez, who found the back of the net.

It was a matured performance from the 19-year-old.

#2 Mohamed Salah

RB Leipzig v Liverpool FC - Pre-Season Test Match

Salah, who recently committed his long-term future to Liverpool (until June 2025), was the Reds’ standout performer in the first half.

His link-up play was superb, he pressed as hard as his coach wanted him to, and got his side up and running with an early, confidence-inducing strike.

It took Salah only eight minutes to find the back of the net. Fed by Firmino’s clever layoff, the Egyptian dashed inside the box and promptly put the ball past Gulacsi.

He called the keeper into action once again only a few minutes later, but ultimately saw his ambitious effort saved.

It was a lively game by the 29-year-old, one that would keep fans excited for the upcoming season.

#1 Darwin Nunez

Liverpool v Manchester United - Preseason Friendly

Nunez was by far the most influential player for the Reds on Thursday. After not doing too much in his first two pre-season fixtures, the Uruguayan turned up in style for his new employers, showing exactly what he brings to the table.

His first one, a penalty, was not the most convincing, as the keeper got a massive hand on it. Luckily for Nunez, it wasn't enough to keep his strike out.

The 23-year-old’s second was a well-taken one, as he showed superb precision and composure to convert from a tight angle.

Nunez’s third goal shed light on his ability to be in the right place at the right time. He popped into the box undetected and applied the deftest touch to turn in Elliot’s low cross.

His final goal was the result of a brilliant run by Carvalho and abysmal keeping by substitute keeper Janis Blaswich. It was hit straight at the custodian, who somehow let the ball through.

