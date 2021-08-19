Ranking Liverpool's top 5 players from Gameweek 1 of the Premier League

Liverpool comfortably eased past Norwich City in their opening Premier League game of the season with a dominant 3-0 win away from home last Saturday.

The Reds fielded a strong lineup as Virgil van Dijk made his much-anticipated return to help Liverpool keep a clean-sheet against the Canaries.

Norwich City started as the brighter of the two teams, but Liverpool’s quality came through. Liverpool relied on goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to pick up their first win of the season.

The clean-sheet was also impressive considering the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip only played in a handful of pre-season games.

Top 5 Liverpool players from Gameweek 1 of the 2021-22 Premier League season

#5 Kostas Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas impressed for Liverpool in pre-season and the Greek international put in a solid display at left-back against Norwich City.

Although there were a couple of instances where he lost concentration, Tsimikas did most of the things right.

Replacing Andy Robertson isn’t an easy task as the Scotland international is one of the most complete full-backs in the Premier League. Tsimikas, however, put in an assured display at the back and did well going forward.

Tsimikas finished the game with three successful tackles and completed two successful dribbles, the joint-highest in the Liverpool team on the day. With Robertson set to miss the clash against Burnley in gameweek 2 of the Premier League next Saturday, Tsimikas will have another game to impress.

#4 Joel Matip

Joel Matip put in a solid display despite all eyes being on Virgil van Dijk

All the attention was on Virgil van Dijk following his return, and Joel Matip’s impressive performances went under the radar.

Like van Dijk, Matip's season came to a pre-mature end in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign. The centre-back featured heavily in pre-season for Liverpool and put in an impressive display against Norwich City.

Perhaps one of the most underrated ball-playing centre-backs in the Premier League, Matip’s distribution was impeccable against Norwich City.

The Cameroonian won two aerial duels and had a pass success rate of 93%, and rarely gave the Norwich attackers a sniff.

